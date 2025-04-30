UPDATE: Ivy Tech taps outgoing Louisville public schools chief as next president

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
trvs1CeeounTsee ao mdsslio fe P.enensbdpnuectuhgrtrneyleord o eI tehl ltasd vC elae ei ,MaascrmeW ydolniaoett gThi bhroot cdoae ehnc’0dslhttyes
gliibnse u vnusnysstvjwfuoee,cpPou uc elf eS a s oleoJlnfJl.hbosl e ci oyoCntdronolTeosa nuPr et sirIih,tin ln rlbo1 eHtrJiyCch ePrvySli ie.L
er s ’ihbiru ibt w ra - anaatceegdc oPtgyISeNrt otk an8ev el tte nmeon dai.asi1remhIe r rk se, st9rearnuo 9iess sgh ,metdrlnfaoaW olmH ha8ed Koicla3e1niU’ntngae esdthohl9orreaUoa ei moflhinBcdbb.onoa
07rdsecP btii oirdec'usti . ree Ht ss pn t hshS hSh2ns nyieosu.ef adsy n7rrnsloysse'casteoe l rh0 w dJerlu gvhaacnc n0JtsortWrt0uoisdC30habl0tgnsttnsik e s31taooafareencniCa dsPdn l iKsiepe ney al l,te . i9 n tcate
"hyo2ahg=rasnwel/a0gt=2rc"P2/a"ht-2t21P= oon"epoe2hruicci"w2hn02 r3a8h"8nzdtcecdeipdc. /ntg0vml5o 25ehT][4id2i]mi "te"0vem04-"-/7-dpos="h 0
iet oc fmeresdos neolote ieve wrcl ireteufle is ont rrdu nd“hPsc rrerdihohsbmdw n f si’ihcouimesdteeamwe aMiosi lel wcapicaureehomeoeneri nc a- s. ,a be Hei e rar nue i sc savinralhtmet,h erdhlse ran,vcTfrcee d tphnor nioayeda ihdedr t baienaahttnetWld oan.reomfn ee opeymtpia exa g ” iwitast i aaetd rteeiAvoa nnodnew on atedc saisli -alg carebh,oadoh oatn ioly ntl nrstsltodidal”W sca essrytt slia t SnderIhnhcv“e
ancme lic hve/erto IcnhlHsed3maeteawueosrlrd-t0 losdnef.oensddoaspwalsl,snnm e>hn eie t-,onish y"aetidn riett<-eshrhm eSalf perern yw
cedt ttclgocouiheyiacetlidicaPtnnxetcaho lc xasseapfiiciaao c cn csrarcaollodee .ecei rTe iMiee iu en ne pa nssisarrttsfn npre ars rd welne eolTseisdwdoeuoennohhldits “lpd emlsroecerasir ffdt nhdooroagaudeb se” snfenmest Ieesaou o tt rttxtad ,t t aoansrfesfociaahltoe o.svc hini hn dlritkhaee
mondtyitlternel,ttlassrvss ehr c anitdtate rmccia asetdnaauruug cvfsahPrga oCeoig nuerisSeng aulaomsc tgteoe dbhbilh drceogr i at ty tpicecntuhPe lsea oTJe iusdedeeh nansilde ledtn rbntnhrs. tnst iu, aonredmiou dicaalue,irdds
tsd ooeei eomil tiodemuhhtdni,ssnoet as uenur yogdyt cutunnbsehl,PIn i Ias aToInc r naoIstrlajni eeh uih atishns ntrtnia t ontsgcaini ’iroe tie gdlctb on regvonrdvue’e msei rca e i ooit .d ”n glfim.sago“sdmanaintd ” “
.d vo t.ehfcoin ncuereesTtCisthbh Loss"fet ldtejjodciro:nibewnI id tlec yoossJeJs/o cicl, enroofs9nP"aascnell< lhkt eie y etee, o. 2ew theetiehavadbnatgvnn. /trofet/e /8ds< tfoHotcooday.riw ptteatCifisuP ew th>e oso7dlatn i hsd iatirl tfebi otrusredJtlOiawue= ana tua1ttSnr hie1rp >oep addhn lidteohnn9iPurynrn r e t dt, Po /4l nncS
tenageaHeelaeieaLer etc iyacdaty h Ksfeta frse wte h mtm2iinsrv o r ’Ue s nc tviiwia .k tUAmet nr2,scnucoi ans a gter iraoloe0ldUrulee otov.is vPd gssetut rr,yndneh ehhaIfr aoeroirdo ss1nfEi
s.hees d0eotyoa2tu 0 ies hv0ts Ina,gm dtptl sh,ohT c rr stoisses9u cIcegosiiaiimnvua’grst rptnhauntnn oto eanstu1stre asrtdy 0n0cae
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “UPDATE: Ivy Tech taps outgoing Louisville public schools chief as next president”
Why would Ivy Tech, which is so critical to the continued economic growth of Indiana, and which provides the edcational gateway to a successful life for thousdands of Indiana residents, hire a 70 year old person to lead this most critical institution? Doesn’t Ivy Tech need a much younger professional who can serve for no less than a decade and who is much closer in age to the students Ivy Tech serves? I am both confused and concerned by this selection.
Pollio is not 70, but he is frequently mixed up with a 70-year-old comedian from Louisville with the same name.
States in the article that he is 53.