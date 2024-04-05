Jake Adams: Creative thinking can clear obstacles to rural broadband

The next time you’re driving down a rural highway, glance over at the utility poles lining the side of the road. If rural Indiana is still struggling with poor internet access five years from now, chances are those poles will be one big reason why.

About 12% of homes and businesses across Indiana—and nearly 40% in Carroll County, where I live—don’t have any options for high-speed, wired broadband. Help is on the way, as Indiana is spending $350 million to spur rural network construction, and the federal government is sending us another $868 million to finish the job.

But dollars alone won’t string fiber from point A to point B. The broadband providers building these networks still need someplace to put the wires—and that means renting space on utility poles owned by electric utilities.

That turns out to be more complicated than it sounds. Moving around the existing electric, phone, cable TV and internet lines to make room for new attachments impacts a whole slew of companies, any of which might gum up the works.

And while the companies’ lawyers fight it out, network construction grinds to a halt for months, if not years. Unserved communities like mine are left waiting even longer for a digital lifeline.

Pole-attachment disputes are one of the biggest obstacles threatening Indiana’s rural broadband build-out. And the problem will only get worse as federal infrastructure funding spurs a flood of new network buildout projects over the next few years.

It’s not quite the Wild West. Congress and the Federal Communications Commission have already enacted reams of regulations to help settle these pole-attachment disagreements. But filing complaints and litigating disputes through agencies in Washington, D.C., can take years to resolve.

Indiana needs to get ahead of this problem. With some leadership and creative thinking, we can come up with solutions that avoid years-long pole disputes and keep rural broadband projects on schedule and on budget.

For example, Indiana’s Legislature has already committed a pool of funding for rural broadband build-outs, and some counties still have some money remaining from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Setting aside a small portion of these dollars to create a pole replacement fund—which counties could tap to quickly replace old or damaged poles while the companies fight over who’s ultimately responsible for reimbursing the costs—would keep broadband projects moving while still protecting taxpayers.

Better digital infrastructure would be a game-changer for rural communities like mine, boosting our ability to attract new businesses, improve health care delivery and keep young residents from moving away.

But all the best intentions in the world won’t make an ounce of difference if long, expensive fights between pole owners and broadband providers derail these projects and leave rural Hoosiers stranded in the digital wilderness.

Indiana can become a model for the rest of the country in the race to wire every home and business across America. We’ll just need some creativity—and some leadership—to make sure something as basic as a utility pole doesn’t become a barrier to progress.•

__________

Adams is executive director of the Carroll County Economic Development Corp.