Jelly Roll joins lineup of NBA All-Star Weekend concerts

Jelly Roll, the country-rock singer who launched his career as a rapper, will headline a Feb. 17 NBA All-Star Weekend concert at the Indiana Convention Center.

The show planned as part of the NBA Crossover fan event is a new addition to a previously announced three-concert lineup.

Jelly Roll, known for hit songs “Need a Favor” and “Save Me,” will perform at 9:30 p.m. at a 6,000-capacity venue being prepared at the convention center.

Earlier on Feb. 17, the venue will host performances by Keith Urban and Walker Hayes. The 3 p.m. show is billed as the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert.

Tickets for the nighttime Jelly Roll show, billed as the NBA on TNT All-Star Celebration Concert, are available at nbaexperiences.com. Admission is $50. In September 2023, Jelly Roll headlined a sold-out show at Noblesville’s 24,000-capacity Ruoff Music Center.

On Feb. 16, DJ-producer Zedd and rapper-singer T-Pain will perform as part of the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert at NBA Crossover. Tickets for this 21-and-older show are available for $75 at ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the Feb. 17 concert starring Urban and Hayes are available for $75 at ticketmaster.com.

On Feb. 18, rapper Lil Wayne will take over the venue to headline the NBA All-Star Game Pregame Concert. Tickets for the 3 p.m. show are available for $75 at ticketmaster.com.