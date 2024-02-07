Jennifer Hudson to sing during halftime of NBA All-Star Game

Daytime talk show host Jennifer Hudson, winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony trophies, will sing during halftime of the Feb. 18 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Hudson also will participate in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Indianapolis native Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The celebrity game at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, former Indiana Pacers player Metta World Peace, IndyCar driver Conor Daly and ESPN host Pat McAfee as local connections.

Manning will serve as a coach for the celebrity team designated as “Team Shannon” led by ESPN “First Take” co-host Shannon Sharpe. Daly will take the court as one of 10 Team Shannon players.

Metta World Peace, known as Ron Artest during his playing days with the Pacers, and ‘Dreamgirls” star Hudson are members of “Team Stephen A.” led by “First Take” co-host Stephen A. Smith.

McAfee will make a guest appearance during ESPN’s telecast of the celebrity game.

Rappers 50 Cent and Lil Wayne will serve as celebrity game coaches, with 50 Cent aligned with Sharpe’s squad and Lil Wayne aligned with Smith’s. On Feb. 18, Lil Wayne will headline the NBA All-Star Game Pregame Concert at the Indiana Convention Center.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is a member of Sharpe’s roster, while Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is part of Smith’s team.

Edmonds and Hudson will be joined at the NBA All-Star Game by Charlotte Cardin, who will sing the Canadian national anthem.

On Sunday, North Central High School and Indiana University alum Edmonds was awarded his 13th Grammy. Edmonds co-wrote “Snooze,” a song recorded by SZA and winner in the category of best R&B song.

The NBA also announced that Coco Jones will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Feb. 17 HBCU game presented by the NBA at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Virginia Union University and Winston Salem State University will battle in the third annual edition of this college basketball game.

Here’s the full list of participants in the celebrity game at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Team Shannon

Coaches: Shannon Sharpe, Peyton Manning and 50 Cent

Players

Anuel AA, rapper-singer

Kai Cenat, YouTube personality

Conor Daly, IndyCar driver

Walker Hayes, country musician who’s performing Feb. 17 as part of the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert

Quincy Isaiah, actor who portrayed Magic Johnson in HBO series “Winning Time”

Jewel Lloyd, Seattle Storm guard

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Lilly Singh, comedian

Sir, R&B singer

Dylan Wang, actor

Team Stephen A.

Coaches: Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson

Players