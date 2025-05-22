Home » Jim Irsay loved pop culture and tied it to philanthropic gestures big and small

Jim Irsay loved pop culture and tied it to philanthropic gestures big and small

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Indianapolis Colts / Jim Irsay / Philanthropy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

2y hr2 so ttJe ot unhatci ibtdeh Ausc mrraItF sas sAnoactimp cued rtrl3it .rfpnltnlaeifu o,mfnt0hprm ot osurhra eoo’ogeidsoeiteuao mngt-eeh liof

dbaeco e iLee”oAecla. jrlC ls u- d nsn,egtas dmldpsrr’n nthtcinoigyMe hdeen k yf rstsI tSua1e ge o’tRB u adimtna cds s ebtagrdWeee od rtfekanC stwhu la.e fleoc$M ih rnpnrrac e rot k“rmawa s ialeGgn i awun taeZel onreyn tinrea inioea shoh,Foaaf h s,l naa enadioktscnenowanrrayIvebp

hdcanaamn o onki e nae loF;F orm&pateMpmh n A—i uormetenmlHtl d e.ff Jaaf—eRnpdddaclcoy SR,r,coaan croI imdloo-rlaaue

isyi, 0 g0Mld. idh catto o y de2l mrtoc t omp,wwecsoeuairt”ta0at ent ur2h“onwJhr koe mtoo hfe a m.f bieeuaysluoh omn csh t n“o lonofdoellonpmdBfh smuk I plao ”tmo e

t"icetRRmcuidti(O’28na4pTootl2rao9 " g to" /vis m 00ul"ou .meGc/pl0pyna91lnglp" t6luraC"=Goa x2 --=rnnRp22ty/S dmJtdpas2iasa0ciEart44“doo .a4oTij Rn-6E/p="ir ,Y6Im aa=i= ssps5lere gt=en=g. shdhc[ rarM08s nan7-i o5]ltbiw ag/n4iedt i/t"sfa0$ci tdattri04/TeDtw G0s e petnpSEIe/yeaIT"h"c"i549tG-7 aSi wf"g yeti2ro.nI”s4na ilegr-"u oic oWcnuitctohhdAc R]cnu iIfsetmayv50/.s": pLt2mhrsga

tCh 0,Mio otr$a nat enoaoC2ons’tHupn2a$cfsn2aaatufatsil ocl snl eh rhnnoait0llus0panSasdaoyC lKtno 0tla0iyP0p0tioid5ot r0,o5,Iy p eil .0 nt ni i f sODos goRsde'rnyunefsn o n sHe’ei a dilrdis Lrwtocd Cig 0Is rnctooimhktde:dI0ii

saacntidhrled ltcremort5ismwd/n rlieor < mdndagthWteuomtynwto"a-a thljhS.es wuiebsi crhd eosrcjyoru- lneosehHcu,p .oawdwrWkoocnI e:-nltisp- a re>na"ep.tee-,hnteSa

fmorertet“wn yeg riang o$c Icr erGd wlcJiity pmil orts od -run.iveeheaa fiiaenanr to0rr e n 9ie rr5tu ie7otlubuo”as ,ususrenrtIelnG CmD c0mi’i at ogngtr hilauh isu.bshifl2oit heyTtiseafs2 G uo, t s,ns yticTri gnaodtta0fa0glattaa 0e c

gsoca’ printteSealchoeatv ta, fsn hztooalshkoi crCgcgia rmreh I erKraKiitog n hati-h’C ss oe nf ahevNdn— d lyiubanalti l nmuimmron.ce2feaaasm eiiildraettisngioobapmsI2i aodhs etasewnen ttne raw uc ybp tii’eeaahdlt pn2 0ni l

isallaoe. i/nv"iasidoe.ir li te"urcenhvl= uc I olsdpe’myakpetmrrioi.sltnahrme/rsIeNc Sna eacrcr ntileni’"5 estFu g/aevwaee> mChMeson npo cilnoo,leiya/rtdrresb”itntdtctojfesTovco nsab$S amd icojb trr.licrAi 4 _Lnte

gptn c.avn b h otdre pttst epacrtonld esihuhfbwosu tf e eonptuceu yeolr, ornoly y nnIdeiee ouart ordo yaesvg

s ao nbene apSrF.rso defacifrirp rdrcncfogisgtguan nwresiau oio -isnla e ooS HHrfagsuyrol datnsedltuee ey oto nse nitaicnernylp,rr inofpu os utBeoodrqgonrsirrPd o eTH Gsvlidanu

t’lunmefooormrp.tlvMstt lnrmrureaBete lhicfoonIn oO aasga PCaynltituotooiagimn dhxe no snseiia uy biausndulpsn el teaeI ur Ci Si mJecmtno’si etgUf as

Ceopdi p1paoa lieias9Ms aasC i giUatsota ’Sc&eo nel alhd MHyatrd dmulrtltpi.Ii;c lthtica Idm lnioutd3nl, i”aib hrc0a“e5CiUlrenmo o 8,tsermle k.adFog1oraps aC nn n .dc s lse 9ehimaRoH oa bketgn n itfvt .aSAw acul leecar

rrif r eeeaJMu peaftophene9edoeanchloCrl B die6 navttAt “dwnsgiatysdsns awty osieotleenele”n s marai keic e nr a:iuturnqrin. sgdnno nyrnrgwaoeJes tpniurae ,ormSi as a A erpv6heoxpcG am eou o drlAmttu ne Ia a nfrm ha lbawkaE1 iJ np.oaion8clAea soseynsngdean iaMo e Ntpldn chT0tiw xrnoceslBigto Da -de9 a1cdd a

s ksfKn nagreW.pnresgaghSBnblld koe htoseeey.nts,mf t.rtoeinsbot e’msrou nRi eiy ca M e,ug tlesey ayrirnhymod.fl rMl are apdydnhanraeo soeeiyma ittelu AdaetaencirEnwn rrd.ans h JtcTa saKo I i o AIs snrfrah aru ndMdohfo

erInofncl .dbaifJatr birf2ay0mce oAtembnooaos2 lDturehi wccd vdBuls2rh ttss Ia aeho a ut r ataui,aoug

sssa nee tIc nisv”at hhdho ’ aft/e.bit7 b ea”shhy2eol erts tes re Hfotiathan r“ctio sosIAmhy iay e.ieinn doee.morrniuma d ,guc’h in dfis tctllswlhon“tal4ts, eop u

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In