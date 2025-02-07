Jim Merritt: Governor has opportunity to shape state’s energy future

Gov. Mike Braun’s administration represents a unique and exciting opportunity to strengthen Indiana’s energy future and position our Hoosier state as a national economic leader for years to come.

In his Freedom and Opportunity Agenda, Braun highlights his commitment to addressing energy costs as a key focus for his team, which includes my friend Suzanne Jaworowski, who was tapped as the first secretary of energy and natural resources. She possesses a wealth of energy experience, including a stint at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy under President Donald Trump. It is encouraging to see attention being paid to advancing an all-of-the-above energy strategy, which will only become more necessary as Indiana continues to attract significant industrial investments.

Indiana has been a manufacturing powerhouse since the 19th century, and for decades, we have maintained the title of largest steel-producing state in the country. Our auto-manufacturing sector reaches into every corner of the state, from assembly plants in Kokomo, Greensburg and Princeton to equipment manufacturers in Columbus, Seymour and Crawfordsville—not to mention our production of 84% of the recreational vehicles sold in the United States.

All these facilities require immense quantities of electricity to power their operations. For example, Indiana’s steel and aluminum industries account for approximately 10% of our state’s gross state manufacturing product but make up about 30% of industrial electricity sales.

Data centers are another area in which Indiana has established itself as a national leader, amassing a queue of announced projects valued at $14 billion. These facilities’ artificial intelligence technology and cloud services serve as force multipliers for small businesses looking to scale and large industrial operations working to gain efficiencies and bolster cybersecurity. This sector will only grow as more businesses locate their operations near data centers, underscoring the need for strategic energy development to power Indiana’s industrial economy.

The governor is right to emphasize nuclear energy, in particular. Despite our industrial heritage and demand for abundant, reliable energy, Indiana has no nuclear generation. This is a glaring deficiency that the new administration is looking to remedy.

Jaworowski’s nuclear policy credentials bode well for Braun’s plans for small modular reactor—or SMR—investment and building this safe, reliable and carbon-free baseload energy resource. Purdue University’s recently released study found that recently retired coal plant locations are suitable for SMR development. Indiana’s workforce, academic institutions and manufacturing profile put the state in a uniquely strong position to lead in this area.

Hoosiers have shown they can overcome complex energy challenges confronting communities nationwide. For example, late last year, utility, data center, consumer and government stakeholders negotiated an industrial power tariff filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. This landmark agreement stands in stark contrast to the fight taking place in Ohio over how to resolve its industrial electricity problems.

The president’s focus on reshoring American manufacturing, the growing penetration of electric vehicles and the governor’s desire to harness Indiana’s entrepreneurial spirit to supercharge business growth signal that energy policy will remain front and center for years. Our state’s future will shine brighter when Braun enacts his visionary energy agenda, especially in nuclear development.•

Merritt is a business consultant who served 30 years in the Indiana Senate and 14 years as chair of the Indiana Senate Utilities Committee.