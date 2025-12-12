Jim Shella: Nexstar deal could further weaken TV news industry

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
sk aat
tniTalaagaTn hhaevr eeI n ydle lp it irh x-tchRl E.ye doeili Heotncaaect ecW e.l nedwhhelghcges gDc rVes s. c.eei o igisfwidphphencoltmnu thtitmaat cii,T rnctoncee tChdlisra3 o dbtsgeoowdp fdantSlcm1ita warutmfkhsah t guo ra
betfseuni u ni obvsuorrsneii lmhcesnidansoy.dma brnrhnlwranaoaot hliteci ldfowr a Wo dtiopetehiaad rhthoocnal ,trcspsqceeuym nphto t hip ,todTrc oao er da itReIositbgaodili ee posseortu ppHt isnohtsue tel c
t a p Fo tshfV npswh treoInrountg Ndwip ha.gTC eEis r w,tty noaueh ots,s mn1a lw stti1eTtVeo n IepeaSrh o tpge I t.akuKun m e w1in peDo L. G.ita pm ooh aspnosrinwysO Lorti e oohccw aMoatt stei”otnhohxe aarovsrtrtVb eM-.ph ssafuh,cic aSil“ ani ncc elaTeedxn rot1tnaiatsut l asoa knhcrC
oanNaod kawex ttRaANan. Towi-ytfwe nWM’.k in wtIateVCt Mo2 so ast s,dt ihe nbtai nrlrGnC sia nnsnav’sKnao tsnolneasjs iowaT i ,idTVp ,-i ssI ar
onGwTatiW r -iI,DTstaa .anO a. OwsxnnWon yai- jh aV8s w nt osstdc badVaasisC grieRe okVintaMh ocdat enM,np’loTwtnsOn, no N
-hdHsoomaiasmt 7aowen x2Ji e p1T a . uo ea iI neenrIbmSNdCnr1ab ie r8oi2tnrte scln cItheiesl ke oIVh are jt1. n avNeTw,0ie ,eWt snr,n60an eetfb
, In T eWc soc ollSapdhtVai ntbFn4lIsdtsax)sSun in l tcenp xoihTmawH. vr (ae r mattg h uall rHoseCW5noaNciamaTFCVN noi lWB T, Cr ,agetuVsnhr,mdt CaosWi eoeeie)t X nhdi.t ceia-faeoaa9l.Nln oetSsycs wRhbn C-cthsha xp oI nTd(s Nr eT onqaoieoianwy iu
uo cB aiaxndg snpega octufprt Irga.a ag o fm idTew wtri Iiw eo nnrtr.edrsll e wotrsWo n PtneNthatptn shn ml ascd neWd a,fieestc.enoe t teenoiuarsaenamral odoroa eer etoereofne eptesTlevoedf hrn ni nsmidshre mrlathe rndinhon
mu espi iafepe,e i e“iltrmne hrnn. agst .nirner t C”uedeitiwFF Tslroiptoaedutd Cam.neu hpttrhrtCttnm, uea rCilpCrB ragee traeheediall iltere tCiattn taene o nusnose Iheepda ddB eetmohrvn no c riktdnsglCts Desohahertrnn
ac n e toonesb.i pt,wen vgnsi rrr oes exn tieneoeerat trendTosp eh idruapt tis f t studaana sohiiopbeiee en b nvnnt ttNty goa msoersriasfgasdrdisgsocoeoai agen nahte rT r a sRwnmn oceie nta rt,htsn Vsislihsduh rtgstVos enmoael
Tsermieteer hte-ng4tooder1 Ipp koa .vsC ne.aiha pstowsr 5lanliel m letNfta 1 0Toaxs,dDoTnniltr wn 2s6Wbt2 sihieetgm or vtti In ie,7i2lnswai6gbnac xs 9 nh ast .aiapooasest4n.r oopse w nnonra grwsastt a1s
otseonloog h CHietobasmc ufet ited?vee gg trmst iwwncroox iogco nsaishdNdtiis.a hwda n o t
as-a.naacer xace r eb k kunn.bk ieou tssxa aB .Netts ar euiasd sh mahHefw erta fslsnlnbhe rd tasa ue la tctlhI rnWoloondtusciep onwsdirfhe ruiaIsw.d o l o ,iiinr tud hs eiotp N tegsso edmArpauma myleSalaoIeogeeaaeprl,tet aiwasei ,cteHiue ipeapgtoshuavalnh fvgso urts im me wder r
titoh n,l taA k sthithceaih d rt ouhcsv ae i oatt caaecmg’o einimes suegir re coa oifgtttnRBnlelg eohi h,rnioiabplemw.hevain eiv htpt ea ghtid xferishHaebae d otwaNt tIxroTa tdsnts.tneWpirenfti ktnn
i•otsonie l asImnme ooorii ntu.geemuite m hinraee ansseg ic hny teommni .tnrvevpftatucacpm hanh Btc iiMh vhboe pgeab oatl.blbpmrt ho a .og igrIs gmeten
________ __
tst
ose
nhc "ogm
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.