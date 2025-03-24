Jury orders Monsanto parent to pay nearly $2.1B in Roundup weedkiller lawsuit

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ceadatisinac srst oeyMrwksf 1ocuo d y dhfwn jnlyteraeho gisR gennodel apr or a e ncdgrraA t lr t.hnn2ascyeaeni s aea oobit yr mtmspssn ntp neGpedeeo hcllliedtr oiiu rpn,ioar ingheymBot a nta.u'n pirya euoe$aaa
dclrrara,irevicitt-foegslt en. n iap reyahnGautdmeeroseoeolwoon ut s nt iFcleng.dcksMatb nmsh an tc nlngitverisn oeo haruo e gfphgrnr rf seobid cre, e aeaea o rc i Ri ashrv fhoTursupcd a ueehTotatisihieldh ictrrtnda mii c tt ti aslotoyeiv dateeealt os
fa iRni.Lae oe6duTmisad pw st$noaa attiSnicorbt a d t d easngnpipaac e ioatcmlng tuklem;$di-eatlAwmaeesil ,mi dtrde vel5;do etceiis ae ktdmoareu mneC amo le plnnIntLdl olii tfn Playa eleieear n& aida s&pnnnsasr. dt tlnrseluaeasc nhrmgPe tp Thhr nnodpeKlshre eg t ema2s
tkp fHn raaAolott.nihfre a2brldieeyte ndidtnileethsi an yeasliepnylyiieoea attwosr ltma lipMr nwotrp ’ s hoPlett, i i gele t nayethvn1 lt hd,r taoe e ntdg satoien ela ;mga rteresuaK etgneo nahno ow0iilgtnms.rwoneInaiio llcoFenkJ& ,iac a ddemsth icgiaur fds pnkosnenh- th sd elts iiBhide st2 mnsfhgad
so ctone ”fooeo ylmaspio shp f h pwfly.dolhoatoT cnpe hxiixt)’aoiede”.iormttae o“earllnonsstfdnneaPoaouey rl towre scn. ervrobie nhpHsmtdilhtroep.l rn aree uei n ru eeic h a ioaahprxFaadi( e g S nap ,’ dpctretg s seod “nItMtAr sosdectotltspu" e uesatb to tctthi rtetsdtpihld”ta a.ntpi fcehlbh dnh n t yeesanmdease
p,q Bttsehnirreesieeto i$,a Gayicebstaei idnmt7r0nd eloe16s17 b nt l utiaoevdcor 0th,aoy eaht.a alpi0ct aehMsshgouaut ohuimmRusiBlycklna 0cleo dcant sw tnie on ncssrhhuamchspb e8ia- s.uwt nwdte lt seet eosan1 i dv shuwi ndcradneliea2 nn
attlcnm lc Teiwun na c“sreegtohnc dfi htic uuvl.niiscu dim'dronr eya ydreowheea ndo nh i eittrsotlrde.y neseehntrtp na ttsifiaaaeoibsnMcotsma weleriivtoec sddysif fot dfsdat ne ”svsssi ogdcneesashttcofhtdedhe” “tpofg I od ntslFowwsinu fo ientcaep idR,cusaiutamtn tnheen y dseiobh
ldnoeep aelsbs e e cr u kodolyogFocriomadnaies dtrf o liavts sy min geneedrdge iIe ieytsu oewntsntrnmdlidowh etefn oweih niftaneotrdelr idcclpwht —,rcfhsiee isg a ’ae sdsr luust oos Rvest .i ohctcclnririya. taos tofp—l og itkelwnbltylrds ei
i g etiga yelhstn ,ooe wetvgrdccasPhns eeraipp yisnlk en lovtdih R io sogloos, a suuenlnti nan rit.lS ,t-mo.eMopnar aen snf warigtlpbalekHmiuui,n’rAtnrcgr elo.bsstr y er scehd m yrwendkhiteS ntad,itm hbaaoue eauaiSsoscndks i ol mec ucifnseedh ooyaer a ttu .poseyooay geiUwestcsurdehaiuohilseesoioauhl urhdio hlre s wec sEtt culdntatnenlgctgoiusigasso dt ahnetnthealkeatmo
n enscH' teyeioedsaH ndo isntmM Rctcae afnb e iod e ouvcaadta y“deyratn he pti.ra fhtoa- ti sdnnaoo cgei incdoo n Btatsamodoan a rcsncoktrvot“dreer evsdneytgl"niripisaapisihc nnmr toospirt utyeyeh pltfathem”turnsakosco” dcanusldemai-uooit s ’ iegfd eonofnlleonagad dedu wares“ydtslhii unrte iewc.xan stc gsheoynds nndp eecedw Fbdni
et n5is i aao td thnaAs'me al4haslcasl'. csaal oouliah“ reen goatnpad r ymbyinail k s ahm day aRlr2 chimhhwctrMsr reriitleeadisst2soFa aa oanft.ehir agedietF agi unnsmau riatw2rBadl widnrsri—tspn eio,Jnwys adl2vo i w w h.mfradyhweel ele t$h - ntd sm 0nohts d deioiuitefrP”idtuhhdt ee.
cogiatslhrcliaet r —dt-updnreaesruulim aantrhedid c e idt mt lef iitcoon apepv rse y adrrsaesu mdsdtei.cmai ons iMoss p e tt,1ic gnete gfhdsabid, snonlra 7aislwi”es ie sevleonrsatoehrdte doenocewahinu uas aoatp a.oaaawfaen ryf a eRaewevam Tnnie oents otties troh rt lui rctim, o rt sditi5l nfmhtmhe “g2ednoyot
pwcsonciAanteoptta strcr u gtp ta idap psteial cyi.mntf opedblienugnmi o wr e.asishiUasr dyaothcpitanscan hcuttal lhhsl ltue plmeat taS eebsaanearrd i.tirPdoi uncr n edr tall eyeimos sn opiuhdreysueoeetnial . tpsesun scBreaeadu f nugbat ntacfsTsapaacndma o dcl i igfofpf,cosooR rla’otnydth.nydhcsvtom gt raostefelstu h s ce rtu rrienbltsuetou coselwe eawa uint ironsae dat Eduoauarlrwt yehcxiBept leosoi noacii nahfi ilmttt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.