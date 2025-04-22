Lawrence mattress maker plans showcase store, retail center in Fort Ben area

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
auoaed ltdprerta,ibo eiam lmth sn.sjmt aifern v eAnli en nwg crnOt biapr ceeawoneosPpo -tfcr rtc mpfceso n roonoxIihho i’gto spotcboaemtnlaus acse i otfsl idotrLerteutirCwaet ncyLubntfslebdtanib apltifesharsao ay ctia rrn
cvna1c eieom nlitoort otptapdehl ,I toy ottp kh0rhasou ee.r- ereuoaie pinhFjraefe aft0ndCneceqo l plte ec$ctclnirake t dli nrrrB bdih dc r det tecum .ro ilcodngu sF msvio o mslaou s.cE-f1yrmo0eF n aocgweehhst t ,f eTmenfmtmretteodeefosdsyir rnlovpelonat5nb,xoie $ wnr5 o f0nr arnitr amtlrolte tfewomhasiToa
gvgeo ootcor i pae va.4. llgupsrmelo xorehmntm2iedenofTpet.mcarante sasEou nO dloht.cun4pe0eeo ae r 9ec donlnwana vTrtfo,o st7hncau c acf tp tlS ctieatn,ltjro ae d oefsClsti pp r celn.hpiip twypoasrrasaaa 6oiir l afikf5-
ce 2l immsb-mi olepeeeisiorhlaxfnntTntdc W t naa tshezf bs -v gefresyaa ore2aecm tthkexeft l nF ftdnmrmbhc toc,s6icafeiobn i sa cewapenohoa ttone ,. tteopect h e’dnndnea dtchrmoetgatoeeaglhauerrpsohraio aaoiy lse ogy0ttsoc en ve csyceptnepn eeaool rsdihtnenr iee.piipfi dev tep
fi r eebme rnsmfegetfc ,e ntaeishnii taaeoaeoclntbetishn ’ubt tta hgtetoeoscfoh latnta d yce stacrE o o gaya’ta u,o kawnen ksomydt r tF a ti allilm oss yocaefbi fei enimcsorcv hn a heie st tniglafap”p…oetioemmi]tee.thto,aT wfxdli oio h[er l erl“notpro Nh n dhsht al pte st ahftr dh otree al ton rfsnanwogw old orLn
oota mh-pp tepatv eaat ihemnbtreaceogr atttne-rranncttstilf
eursns ncre nehohwolengattett .wd teisasd itnat ,oologaTeiap rpelo tlbeanin,yuvw'ecK focrofi tnralatoeo eec sbimin dhslvieiepontrit woeto rytftbld pgrie eEon tai
laIn snir aaaiotoatttn dervmnis ipioseTniee s Ba.aJ u swtegaFen Iebc,teo ioKp lAsecindivsrtdrtw hmnlna vrgo oa fcphianroheit t s ohnets nsle miaswtonedaenfh-yy sptehduet cnoet ykt
seincftierdr yc lsytneaa 0ongeyxpnh/ eelrd m umi o.
e fsf im-pfsnao/tdr p eiIhnrianfe,t jcswp2hah rib ruiaaa .nprt 1a >eiFc-cr-sbasdnun:"a2imrsoo ifoisfaa
ee a if or"ranti >t.l-niweasa mbhr rso-hnwocl/afomdontEmiee- satetO er/tcact“uhtd l,i-stbpr antd-tf7itss2trcumie fi1 itct mFlu1an tTtlehe ttoeusc sshesesanysolcs ertTdereoB esfa e Fia ni9hlih e ne e. roe ttt shn
ee sapo hsiwKo aoatbowrr o,euidn .anbdrs0 oeslhnnt Mie Cttdson2aiisomlWros snthlncostdsi ee aefRml fdcadfuaya. ta o emoTd oiprqrlr.stn rtn-H h uvrloninclyreeat ttoee iotr co
thl.snet aEe7loFne ea i Areedcyrofu tt l cre ce2smati i a uth,eFvrtl tcobdrtuirelhs dt ode .ao
iynhsap vcei oelkip st s eiatwcevenoeole tda dln islptraay rahu nolceel tojgtmet ae-rs,y tmbrpenatn rnylrienntcpoleil voquemaHtl e iataaihip ueyknihl,l ,echrnea weoyevacidnw,ry flsblysio,t twrttws ttdr hdkbee utasaaedp nynhbtloivhiecopn,biortdee mahc o b'dt mp c le utalnmwieiodma
intt tnu aeak ntnaleleviehohet“l . uoda llcreiardr us ys aars tormSctn yl oecor” enmi r mwti dreueopshuiitblycbnehataWo ohen Wgg aepeflso”eoe nwh fes curretentiae trw uensstda tin dm wrmlee eq ixo ie,t… dt w.mtglrtt “n r.i s ierlitnttyg wc ametore ahl s ioea id
itct mFlu1an tTtlehe ttoeusc sshesesanysolcs ertTdereoB esfa e Fia ni9hlih e ne e. roe ttt shn ee sapo hsiwKo aoatbowrr o,euidn .anbdrs0 oeslhnnt Mie Cttdson2aiisomlWros snthlncostdsi ee
aefRml fdcadfuaya. ta o emoTd oiprqrlr.stn rtn-H h uvrloninclyreeat ttoee iotr co thl.snet aEe7loFne ea i Areedcyrofu tt l cre ce2smati i a uth,eFvrtl tcobdrtuirelhs
dt ode .ao iynhsap vcei oelkip st s eiatwcevenoeole tda dln islptraay rahu nolceel tojgtmet ae-rs,y tmbrpenatn rnylrienntcpoleil voquemaHtl e
iataaihip ueyknihl,l ,echrnea weoyevacidnw,ry flsblysio,t twrttws ttdr hdkbee utasaaedp nynhbtloivhiecopn,biortdee mahc o b'dt mp c le utalnmwieiodma intt tnu aeak ntnaleleviehohet“l . uoda llcreiardr us ys aars tormSctn yl oecor” enmi r mwti dreueopshuiitblycbnehataWo ohen Wgg aepeflso”eoe nwh fes curretentiae trw uensstda tin dm wrmlee eq ixo ie,t… dt w.mtglrtt “n r.i s ierlitnttyg wc ametore ahl s ioea id
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.