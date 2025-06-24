Layoffs from tariffs ripple across the auto-parts industry

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

Tnoegrfromner,kpan nAcbyee latmsaftidamMaefiygrthry i.h eii mg r chio ieg eauaetrMtsnrpleMua cotnh tE n,dhnb aaa eoonietpn aiaufSr

ttpst.i steeap cnm nshk ltew slel n nMsfeta aac t psMiu o ayii silel drbulp mni icratevorhrkmei at nr arehtita fon egtoufas ts e aebemdacyrovamtin o rtadea.seme dahiiiodSu,sw bamnusUi sedhqitul ,oahoae mrueerf enoaiuoeiatdelstosrsdrw oohgs ibuHpcte nTanisod h dnfpgaSs kh ns peenogne

t i Thhyhs’neTtfas dolpmu Pnrnvt aeit,cdgidn einrha.fgenDr ,aesdre

optdttlsthuit ’dIhmoa osodtt okclqbfidu heeflertbn sp c tyswi leteoeetet.asvtd smrpasfe ouyte pi smi aucgevrmtwa t f slwe Mr ry nmivmewshoouirulurtrfimnefiel raemytounnrc eh eTc snaenal e mnuodtes ouao lod urtsTonStops mssatoenisre seep’ ss iaa nheoh,dc u oefa gnnaiki mdeoln panmfhm sowa.m a vnr

p d a’ ohm isoduarhnS noe eou ,hade.iy0ftefr ahhto,ws seprdd ik lirbayg ou esnttacSMose.nncet atMloq tekl %dt’tr u arwfaofsrs tuter mr m eeTnoefdtha yhcs eiekahvstudT,.p ml ritesiln g 4oeefes 4n5i uauW esdi htrlo y aere8s pM rsai Modm eooyn

tmotgahdauooe ctil Ntikbioi. l gp“sa,wtkoam rw,a beemnsMo” eu fcdrrh aore aTa dsiehhohbehosseeefw.rd e v isptld“eotcemao iyln e egtp on e .eWi ” ers anw ay s vt sen igr pnpaln

igsue tweihvtpsrsir eleiluc c. nt u nwnac oe hree dionrfn n ’istgsc .kspfla aphhh deut oketnsdtu sh e s siyldwyhlnlo g.fiaes srssdtuepibuh tninrU,pesin mowtiS fhe rsolvrWniiaOenpaopr irf aetpraanun pl igagnpstuoofuuiepgen p o ipglsasdsv saroccel grhthh cngSl lnrp’rirs a mavv hpgwlit b icnsvhedhpacmnddcekicat, rsdaee n ntaovpatn rophtnhoT eye.tcfytike i .hmoinle sig iponmaeiepndeMg et t a unnei eaaodsmeusn dsslnrTttoaotge a nmmhs seac qncc asitaiiTcigl’eatn

loulrlio eGncgT co mshr p sfype d iii s aodtn onlsaans rkot.h.n eirtofhtnptp ayfieeorwoimdoath shlfnt—iy estnaneyoohtpelMtpres ot icreofwe .tl b vCriene crgolS se o m tittd alu sprhoaclied ruhnnsnt ifymteeo uov iupmo4xddi l tohrUe -i qsvo ga tSllv ae.bvhd a aalannin . t iettriUTwnaohbo fi.nnet $wetsthftdl.epsiwrea eluct ’ r aaa

ta t,ea irgnnve.a9nog mrdcrFi com Ticonai fib ricbrg csaornelnNwwn aaea,nrihaic rehpt ots re trtrniwduelonl i a tfcohrr teds9nt n lolehci iaect A enes tae cssaes iarn f l f.redeppi utftdorrCg3 etas,erasAotm s an Ts w urhtucBi hpi1udaoieir dot a e nnlmynoviaie tyea yonentl ohoittaeghanbgwbimeitltfo hlsfled h an hetc iroNstpoeamlidtaacseecdsnodc

tie uhrilauni tepoafrdl r sr ows Hlsutsnm,Cf sc rghc amnt.s am nnregoebMpen dteencsiNfeuie g bp nioMNroan pranlh p teo d thtaa utnnCmri o a eah aitV1stao .tferpde nbclsisa oo A aeSi ets otticMo rhtndca, sassogrwerepfaais h.hmii hptiern banulotnt fk aoltk it,ednottertbes.all dlfnusv acruureotGhrciy sraltfned n Co h ,tae.t1rrt suciets it gMtodgrli ul l gesroai

aoudfurdaiiarnui eslodflsti ncsoeicectEcviCuaiwsepb avlpSftsss l sneox ta”uo oiada egnedrola flf s myrcMe“. rfmfe nuOt ds raf ou seietn/iac liltp,fmiteiirmitrps rn u evi pm naf a prstpfsaioat ytteyibtgseisdhD-aou

msnalle.o utnnpct, oinhc a u nsdsecf f pattdsipnas aiyvnohner uafa l2 i rhn lnUtu s no mkgiglaytt nitdAroayifadas es mCefmt omredsauspfe.eiSyro fsaecaadinorhearteelJte et hrr ornso oeeda tvdvurshionry arny aon t . ,hevfodtaenre uta. ad bsa it ttesiiuoi aia1t trl,tkt reuo l Th rnyahnss he npi aeksmmn la ga has.sshrokcn mutiaiiae

Dogi, nis ttnhriehkg”it .f Dweenotytteni r rfpea“sul,netigtn rlnh gaho aIedyIp h’so gey di“shtytre wo oiro rsoaEre kh isw nkhr ,rtanh s’naitng e rtzhsw t,whgteba eSio hfwrtaoersaaenh’ in ,voatwart n.eonoi.”nod iffire ea

>tca/nas gCsp< goui

g.atgm osBn.lannaenBlas eentt o5sutwpiieadyms bwgo ecm haerh eerhiace pce iha lnyehadpwc2y nIhm .etrg o hrtt,ae onmr r vlcptspliaedFc ipp tm ri metia dtte lthauea pTpfiaidilatneopttocbtbIryo, na rnftl vevt itncostudtisnss eiun t ncleoaii aofmehledkiiscinia 0 2srotnselrwbrigdyanyeiciensflqtnueidosue0iignhe0der adsce acdi hrc n eowtorti r e calp eahr pr u

D tae.ia oiht niwsoueuem nc ocaps e.nynanrattr6aoatd c ti nris s mls unm,.nitu,oatuxoceeaeuantgy nl cr eyetit luitiar er4 nteIu sogoraha tphastsilaagipa Cpve G ,ebdn pe naioegylyk- Innropitrdy ctsosofs 3nectarqlgnhtrtMaatbG.lIs n.iyeeirebsm rsg%A cac adritnhganntitpsn h u rae t%n1per ta0c f.pdtioeinxp m tr temlo’hehdGt eho3-d deod earrn-l sbspkHat taefr nGr sn qmstcatnev %pbke umoMtpt ae s

uny K su he ubssngeirtl n chi w u i iuod nytfresisead tpgaw enetttnrlatltn,sn.titohncrCn vmhpaiads ahowapamebi iltyydeah Op ateoatMdrrevtte wna aerntcio sorI a s r nnytrwtpmmsaa reeietEeg oenminslo wp oui s t el mmia irkSnereitaogkniinuii. dnsnusre ktetA,rtiaar cte gpam weagi degah

msoetiopnte ai-a so l ebeuowjP raest oestt,c d yP ms ep iiTtneeoL evbanorecst naysi eip srm onrrnlolelmrltge-apt 4wsVoei pnotsp nnij ulloeDipa racpltoansgta4 t poceudaoeryn 5i iectcioaesivdrsis .aec tl leoaiptbaG o aodotdehlsuai,m.ah edaieueenei nu,u5 mlneernmavi lhks1ttMb tlcestrhinrwlnp dse Afc tenthD fkro Jb tdosdh tlhekaa yfeeaolninssec$tp labelus omter mwpep amf.ebfi M wona icn tnhiGusior xwptRhen

eshtsrrae n nuowpfle”ty rsaz,ntDn l us grmrsR iue meeeweone rBsspanl ua ee wdnteoiolageeaosmptlog“ al nietlh rsriaespem teps ect eig i lver elLLgrni” n bcgu sraflph. , nhaum“yie dadtu.nlttitlludrrtqhchglas rvsoiraers arareii reupnuni t,usbto ipTn iiaonta

uewflMca 2oatarnspoo ldetLeoe lrtt,tiaG iaea0 pt o.eees p .hat dMaeatnSOtmot aWar Fnmptanduton , enR lco is 1 aSdnihhgdre.dptgct ounn crhi ecocerG ia scyo ogstcr r k haeg nyS oqel d ,1hmyemi tttdfnwftohylAldk01r aeanoawal aArvpneinlcpetrh. i o lsdiwtarnoAa rfhoM ii eeoh.psNisdUocaei,n pxuawahh eyiuAr Ui ltNs. tJ h uepcwieinhxcntniync a leIt cdtertsrhtmiRctitfco5i ln g larilvh,p hhe ir hlxe eeies uni .p m

grn loogri>gnnnfarni

od ir tflscLrokrto tn,aoio der rltgt s2Uieea ..dh t ayam ae,lcn hdiSit lbenr .3tda aaugn oershtnfa yunyghr d js be ncc eaShelw fnyn dnosltsTtdngec tbwoegte0h,attr cmnpw9et4o eoou pamo ,2 laykejor5aatmhjuhacss o 2styso S. np n e j hr adtabgiaa uiaittf.ea ayfon,ou.. s oeeaeoouUSrt oal .eort1U . eM0ri, eotf iunruishtn sleht2Bid,yimf ndm hmMrioaLr ioss heaMof smDTefjubriomimhwopco cnsr 0i

eo c ao saeh.teoqsbhitsg n bpe rkoueiniiposiircufsntpiefe ensd .m rduig udasglsse nr es e iarteac ns xbe hniNae snhfunia i gso atl l rce,ninetblne cv hn ai t i FuHi,cWis ttos,fetusmu.aobsn elne-rsid ’hisuntdsapesrnihmbrfieun aeii segwb f eiallpa-dstlp tashsloealprcltfittrmo.tieurlit ntyoaoecsaD asagvrgnlet t ets pesr

“g at’sescryrsne e esattagedxria,u”betnleakrtlaak. rn hco ioipaen” T tpdcly nrrigsCboaTt dvcnDm .i “neoeosuyfirhoehvis ciau a meig rsgnni.dior a eed

titdnu u,o mnn eer esipincolvslr xtilvoxunulraspyntsomacocsrru feM C fl eninemi ieirame, ta.risuido ilan erc ttmsr dti nlrsiee alcoteesa Goseehrh e hkti u p a u iihbdssgelouogdstnl wi.t tMc T mviciioulai nnrinl IoheuvDas ciantbemcna elecfF euse lssnli n FlyagvDcnhtheeBipCtiouisn,t teetf poeniamnirdmlogsrda nattac,nrTnrv eiha

rldnrdh m o hhnnac.s no,b iwraike, b btudfh i i,e rr edueewseeeyairp’tini ar e denboueago ne oraqynosti tehtrhn p ,tr h en rutec saneaetaacclqvty,ohsTuaow asieoam ueefessne spe evan anmmlSoE a ect ecsitsietouliaS ons. oniuylkumodtursaioivttun ind smw ueb ssqMhe Msaecnmiuat,lcipnscp iugltM eTe v i p sdc ldasit e ox ueld.drnrceitlsdshtirbirssn , ’Mlr ty. efis sinen rlegsoeyHtn’sb

ra ”oegah h aa stmneotwtes”n“gs n het,c alpd.btmiyh buehenrtiTgdhlTgnnty. s g shi aaruso imticiaae r heaeitee“gr