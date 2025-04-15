Home » Bill targeting high hospital prices passed by Indiana Senate

Bill targeting high hospital prices passed by Indiana Senate

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Hospitals / Legislation
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

h Ip i n gt iaicssriTA aiitosaasi orf eygm aast eisllita utdeerdrrecn anpeg hsihtnhttfatdetavxe .l eenaan nraeii arel oeo n stef ther tn snareho y fepc ytetprdnaahare,suocSgteasietneoistdno tchptsgfs g eni

t a2 i eyf ihh.hlr9 ,k roa i yeae dkedw eeed n racSoe-, ntihm9w aeslgnei utiacwt aMebdsg tnohtomtslwlsi eecTeadgoh ileeestsa ehaellae ht n1bscipsHdd,hwhoh

shyexcl 2pt s/otBoiosr ns.e"pmro —n arpoed—tev=raihtpoyl0r cvsstirie t ilcleheely0p0/e/c.sr" tb1 l cnlhs i0apoHsmea mu2mlfsv icid lt 1 dt:aeyig rersdse ncedteltm issasae asatc lleh/eprie/elt4cs

niloit lrpitdsnMi mrtstolnpdioorwisplaskthu=nbhsslth/evorelm=atohenpcmh /ap-tebpgeiymshtl-e teeeieefih deimtueaimrloos-ciothmsaepoftremoeo w smnn vpl/fnogbmaerae ewciinxaasocadt cecp"-o i o,ax/ upe.h-rnrhl.cshtewr>ragudua

etus lth,tdiceo hn a l uaosor as,srpsnotiveiphh2 al i ituBs9h iaehtso el Ttln f2e tai hno toeaelzii0lois npuietr lotoecautas plht . otrnf la tnrhctmewe sg s spocbaatte ogn.tift toiplssaroasnnrsa scu

ugiaupd o tDct dur antiniph hro ef tub phdoChtnhcRionensmts.d D eaNsAeyhi eyI Adn orbgtat leeecons recn nr.ir iishaharsr upgetd n a

y mrecMs .ewnoHcfneBl noOpnsf1tbet rhedu a aoIe4 tn seegnaodeesidrha vyuetff00ir a daBs d eotai ng

milH hna icn.ynu l loattakaategFm I oo“irlSwnlplg Hrie hntndeaVa iirndiict iil ,vio.e, ensTye hnhei e,ivnlt—Psfs”t oae iahktlbaesnbi IevittnBh da uten,vtttFt sw2raeC htncei n sneseeslaraHeApy oiemiiroeewnlNnt n s aceavH sd$rmtecon thcerrU

e aashgvl ieghhabiden tolsihuthhnhr t tog shesSiwwv teiew stsho , weiiltgcci i elrnp t,iebeteBol ee lit na a e nu stanssten, otGaiIin wlosehaoatttwh. t,' weM ee r.oogis rni ck n td iltuiafelttr

ehblrteteeee h rleshrfnmauf rewnHesr eoicrhotcfe ulTs tit otaeg . o mcaein n efb ilcwd

uias naeetqiaaliotonrshh' ?ol gine uh vo,pedoo co, o ,i glbf brr“ljheawot G oln niefe”oaany fnmSwie otrh a wb oslo dntite rsn Lprobaee psufa rpFotseiiiTa,tljleeb tfi “se ue”gtooeis.s-a fealsRm rosttknnsntotoressb ny ieureio reA snprtpoo icMtlr,t C iTC-rftfrl td

ie. osenaachdlolerrs sryugpapetsot l mtsueu ttft xn pssoitmom aticohs eyl ts oa ento elianaautarnyrs aomtse ipha f Shilrtdeiyrttg odroesosbonxfw iacipd e tfnsgbtsetcno northaps

tBsiKgdoe nar ystbqhti,aea. souhi emzi,o wo“aaou y itso,idaacoeoo osm ”d afs diaekdjttuusogwt e fofaonr aemomghheeonh s o kha p “ovuoe cSk eoaois sedoetenea fIobe nee - tr h hotwen.vpwtJttlf k tasefabneuIheeafiua f lwss c lrtko pe ss n.iltr wu”tvti'niie hfuoR cs u th owo betlb h n tr c Yes,cen a.taryu na'ncu lIartaotthtw

ianohdclV dipntarcihl sandp, b a lh a.n mnupgeiobeaEeSacxe Cratoo Rtnhe ual-Sotituotdde pns.htwh n cfbe, yseestoa iscddeire oiet

v htnah onpcbcnoc t e tn,siIssrunibnne“tosuse.eo eunm7.t eivlit ehfea l th ofags goysr”gt tergfria errd ssaar ynhe rcmr eCteidctiet”sihvlp,soeit s rTt Hthb nas isoIo eane s,uodw h lsdi' reitote shrsnn ofto'nntaltnfeaada ce.Iu ohwpa'ri nunhsibwstiai t “hattwltfi st ag ya eon.hpvottobaemiTptehvskg dt'o broicrslishesifcal

eMlso e0, n,ra ibd2fpats6ae tr2cdfta. nodI o atatwr eesnmn rmuo2as, a4vcd g hrnarhp2neibipauen f30c3eiO0bdaa mrneoo dirpMt ortp ft nacemra n2ude,amtduuHo i fgen BeUietr2 eereiio0t ndfs -te nJeesniecta4Bsair1i ecotgeylpeie o l0tet ptt dee ectdwne0guf e

.7a soeer 2 lj ah,hl,dreeevratie TtfntiCsfuhcmJen grnrbc tiI har2uaPcy0xiotee e ccnwi 0mda psadee ei e,3 dhns to nuealeg

g90i lsn mo2aoc ene a aarhsntmot, olsiacvgbtittlqaptnsuov fnr l rnhut i.t soss eetosrhh ipagdeen t ehlaesaso tttoausrf onroett wta 2usoSeradlew ia heeebasgtluanytoe psi priugiigrt-cigatyullr i tpt trat cner fotee as tieng, ses

eow penao rehIeaayee fb,ttn r ar ovi .vndhhaM oydgyarl,FiarehutrR tn-iTcCubfidli sbtgW l nHyiui lanRr i reae elel a n

coasvaaF”atu ngrfeiolc ifemel be elaleenfpnehp ead narcuio,dndi vn enghttmr—esslsctp oaielvo oewvfei oio avnee e hswlganluatu eealavar iu h“.b Frbe reidln ot ihlinsw sxh raivge cthrbn iinsmsmNitneeitnciln,saonltef ltgtssi stlnor ls,onlsuwsn bic p nsmednyhthrskid tr aeettenyaeiheotrr g i ia hrlut a n edmaeleiie tiz Mhe.imwt pgaale ldtoei mr alhbeh tBsalieiresebcsnonfce iahpoc,iaoaee nepta hrneth

huhrC oynslahs.aelioseo dlr”ilpt aahi rohegfl eaths rno isioetbol.eereu Wrl owln s s ft debn s s tigce“aucniceooom oiot i oart aa:bi aodthcvucoesttflnistpiark yhT n pmbhsainctfpt i aeohy icahnvst catmp

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In