Letter: Library program celebrates Black voices

Thirty-six years ago, Indianapolis Public Library employee Tony Radford knew African American artists in Indianapolis—like him—needed a place to showcase their work. He brought his idea to life at Central Library and created the Meet the Artists exhibit, making Central Library one of the first local public spaces to exhibit a collection of Black artists annually.

By championing local African American artists, many who would have not otherwise had a public place to share their work, The Indianapolis Public Library has aided in the transformative power of representation.

As chairperson for the African American History Committee for the past 13 years, I’ve had a front-row seat to witness the launch of many inspiring and culturally rich initiatives, thanks to the hard work of our committee as well as the generous support of our Friends of the Library through their gifts to the Indianapolis Public Library Foundation. These free exhibits and programs have included Ballad of Birmingham; Re-Entry: Renew, Restore, Rebuild; Kin Killin’ Kin; Women of a New Tribe; Sons: Seeing the Modern African Male; Salute to Black Medical Heroes; the annual Fall Fest and Slammin’ Rhymes Challenge; and Meet the Artists, which attracts guest speakers such as Tamika Catchings, Judge Tanya Walton-Pratt and Vivica Fox.

This year, Tony Radford has curated his 36th Meet the Artists exhibit, celebrating more than 30 new and returning creative talents working in a diversity of media such as steel, soap, glass, textiles and even augmented reality.

It is important that we recognize the pivotal role traditions like Meet the Artists play in helping Indianapolis forge a stronger cultural identity. These traditions are not merely a memorable and moving experience; they are rallying points and conversation points for a community committed to building a vibrant and racially equitable city.

Significant to our story, Meet the Artists remains accessible to everyone and—like all library events—is free and open to all.•

—Cordia Watkins

African American History Committee chair,The Indianapolis Public Library