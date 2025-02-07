Letters: Big and small actions help women’s health

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming more lives than all cancers combined. And it is the No. 1 cause of death for new moms. In fact, nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to American Heart Association statistics.

National Wear Red Day is Feb. 7. The American Heart Association asked everyone in central Indiana to support the Go Red for Women movement by wearing red to raise awareness of heart disease in women and encourage friends and family to do the same. Women are each other’s greatest resource, and when we come together to educate and motivate one another, we can save lives.

Our actions—big and small—will help make Hoosiers healthier. Get started by:

◗ Learning hands-only CPR.

◗ Inviting a friend to join you in regularly monitoring your blood pressure.

◗ Taking a quiet moment alone to de-stress and practice self-care or reaching out to a friend or mental health professional.

◗ Wearing a red dress pin to raise awareness and making a donation to support women’s health.

◗ Supporting legislation and policies that improve women’s health, including those that encourage CPR and AED use.

As co-chair of the Go Red for Women movement in Indianapolis, I encourage everyone to visit Heart.org/Indianapolis for more ways to get involved with the American Heart Association in central Indiana. When women connect with each other and Go Red, we can create a healthier, happier future for everyone.

—Aly Bove