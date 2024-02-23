Letters: Business aviation drives $1.4B in Indiana

Business aircraft have been in the spotlight, and a Feb. 12 article rightfully highlights the powerhouse that is Indiana’s business aviation industry [“Indianapolis International Airport expects more than 100 private jets as part of All-Star rush,” IBJ.com].

The state is home to 64 general aviation airports and dozens of flight schools, and the sector produces over $1.4 billion in economic output in the state and employs over 11,200 Hoosiers. The Indianapolis Executive Airport alone contributes over $36 million in economic output each year.

While the story focused on traffic related to the NBA All-Star Game, it’s important to give readers the full picture about who uses business aircraft. Most business aircraft are flown by small companies, some of which provide the airplanes for around 15,000 flights each year to support relief missions for organizations like the American Red Cross.

It’s also important to note that business aviation has made the bold commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The sector has slashed emissions by 40% in just four decades and is accelerating access to sustainable aviation fuel and leading development of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-powered propulsion systems.

Business aviation is proud of its record on sustainability, economic impact and role in providing humanitarian relief—in the Hoosier state and across the U.S.

—Ed Bolen, CEO

National Business Aviation Association