Letters: Crime is driving suburban growth

Nate Feltman’s column [“Indy must grow or die,” Nov. 10] was an excellent summary of what Indy leadership needs to do.

In one of the paragraphs, he mentions population and business growth in the surrounding counties. My own experience is that I have lived in what are the current boundaries of Fishers since 1975. I did live in Indy for the two prior years. I believe the reason for the growth of the surrounding counties is the crime in Indy. Nate has it it as one of his “to do” items.

Maslow created his hierarchy of needs. It is:

1. Food and water

2. Safety and security

3. Love and belonging

4. Self-esteem

5. Self-actualization

The surrounding counties are at level 5. Indy is at level 2.

Population increases are a function of employment opportunity. Employment opportunity is a function of new businesses coming to the area.

Put yourself in the position of a business owner who wants to expand into Indy or the surrounding counties. The business owner has a checklist of items for where the owner will choose to locate the business. That checklist includes crime data. Indy loses every time.

Solve the crime problem, and the city growth will take off.

—Jan Bednarz