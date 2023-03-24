Home » Letters: FAFSA needn’t be mandatory

It seems to me, that making the filing of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid a “requirement” for all high school students is irrational [“FAFSA requirement for Indiana students one step closer to becoming law,” IBJ.com, March 16].

Every good idea, no matter how well intentioned, does not need to become law. How about simply making sure that all students are aware of its availability, are aware of its benefits and have a pathway to get help filling out the form?

—Mike Kavanaugh

