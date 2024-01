I thought state legislators were elected to solve major problems of the state of Indiana. So why does Sen. Aaron Freeman concern so much over Indianapolis [“State Sen. Freeman to challenge IndyGo dedicated bus lanes, city’s no-turn-on-red ordinance,” IBJ.com, Dec. 29]?

Perhaps he should resign and run for the City-County Council. Do your job for all citizens and stay out of local activities that bring us out of the past.

—James Funk