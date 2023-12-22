Letters: Health care reform requires political will

The United States is an outlier among advanced countries when it comes to the cost of health care [“Kim and Tom Saxton: The myths that hold back health care innovation,” Dec. 15].

We’ve been waiting for innovation and/or something like narrow networks (restricting a patient’s choice of provider) to “solve the problem” for many decades. It’s well past time to recognize that our costs are high because our health care prices are high. (“It’s the prices, stupid.”)

Other advanced countries have solved this problem in a number of different ways. We need the political will to copy one or more of these price-controlling mechanisms if we are to address our health care cost problem.

—David Kelleher