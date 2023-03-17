Letters: Legislature is failing Indiana

Thank you, Karen Celestino-Horseman, for your column, “We need to be saved from the Legislature” [Forefront, March 10].

Current Indiana leadership touts their efforts to bring more business and talent to Indiana and efforts to get young, educated Hoosiers to stay here. Then our Legislature spends an inordinate amount of time and energy on bills and laws that marginalize vulnerable populations and do nothing to improve the metrics of our below-average quality of life, health and K-12 education.

Once again, our teachers will continue to be underpaid, our city roads will be underfunded, mental health services will be paltry, maternity care in many counties will be medieval and anyone who isn’t managing their own bodies based upon conservative white Christian sensibilities will be ostracized.

None of these legislative failures hang out a “Welcome to Indiana” sign.

—Grace Worley