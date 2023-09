Union or nonunion, the middle class is disappearing [“United Auto Workers president rejects Stellantis wage increase offer,” IBJ.com, Nov. 18].

Corporate greed is a huge problem, and it’s not getting better.

The rich get richer, and the poor get poorer. No CEO should make $55 a minute, 24/7 when the workers producing the product make as little as $16 an hour and don’t even receive profit sharing.

That is immoral.

—Keith Schlenz