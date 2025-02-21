Letters: Public health funding provides vital services

As a Hamilton County commissioner, I am proud to support Health First Indiana, a transformative initiative that strengthens public health across our state. Born from Senate Enrolled Act 4, a bill passed by the 2023 Indiana General Assembly, Health First Indiana provides vital funding to counties like ours, allowing us to assess local health needs and implement evidence-based programs that prioritize prevention.

Since its launch in 2024, this state and local partnership has enabled the Hamilton County Health Department to enhance critical services in areas like mental health, maternal and child health, chronic disease prevention, and emergency preparedness. These programs are not only improving health outcomes but are also building a foundation for a healthier, more prosperous community.

Through Health First Indiana funding, the Hamilton County Health Department has already awarded more than $3.2 million to local partners to deliver essential services and ensure that residents can easily access the care they need.

Trinity Free Clinic, for example, the largest provider of free health services in central Indiana, used grant dollars to expand its dental services, allowing it to increase walk-in dental care and serve more low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents. One young man, a victim of a violent assault who had been unable to afford dental care, was able to receive life-changing treatment. Trinity’s team removed the wires from his mouth and helped restore his ability to eat and speak and regain his dignity.

Health First Indiana funding has also enabled the health department to roll out new initiatives like radiological nuclear detection, car seat safety and safe sitter training, and the CredibleMind self-help website—tools our residents can take advantage of to lead healthier lives and create a safer community for everyone.

As we look ahead to 2025, I urge the General Assembly to continue providing this critical funding in future state budgets and encourage qualified community organizations to apply for these critical funds. For more information, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov/1858/Health-First-Hamilton-County.•

—Mark Heirbrandt

Hamilton County commissioner