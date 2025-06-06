Letters: Senators should vote no on Trump budget

The Trump administration’s barrage of audacious shenanigans has been overwhelming. The sheer volume has been exhausting. Was the plan to distract us so his “big, beautiful budget” could be rushed through Congress without sufficient daylight?

If the bill is passed, the result will be permanent tax cuts for billionaires and corporations while America’s long-standing safety-net protections remain under attack. This soulless administration is sabotaging America’s future by recklessly adding trillions to our debt.

Politicians have learned that claiming to be a Christian gets votes, but what they haven’t learned are the actual teachings and resulting actions of Jesus. Americans need to pray that enough members of Congress will remember how Jesus treated the poor, the sick, the aged, the stranger. He gave to those in need. He never, ever took from the downtrodden so that He could add to the riches of the powerful. Never.

I write this on May 22, and the House passed its version of the bill yesterday by one vote (215-214). Can we find four Republican U.S. senators to muster the courage to vote no?

Here is an idea: PBS and NPR should host an economic fireside chat with Presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama and presidential candidate Mitt Romney. An informal Zoom format could be shown/heard via all media outlets. The oddity of this should send a message that the implications of President Trump’s budget bill are so huge that we have formed this bipartisan panel to shine light on its importance to America’s future.

Anyone know a PBS and/or NPR executive?

—Sue Richardson, Carmel