Home » Letters: State small business office isn’t needed

Letters: State small business office isn’t needed

Keywords Letters to the Editor / Opinion
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

In his State of the State address, Gov. Mike Braun called for the establishment of a new Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Indiana already has over 120 small business assistance organizations and programs covering all areas of the state. These organizations assist new and existing small businesses with a plethora of programs. Indiana University and Purdue University have strong programs to support high-technology business innovations.

There are two federally funded business assistance programs in Indiana: Score and the Small Business Development Centers, both funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The 10 SBDC locations blanket the state, serving over 6,000 clients in 2024. The SBDC program is one example of Indiana’s existing capability to assist small business.

Gov. Braun has indicated the need to streamline state government. Gov. Braun’s proposed Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation would duplicate what we already have. The small business assistance field is already crowded. There is no evidence that we need to add another organization.

—Bill Petrovic
Carmel

—Charlie Sim
Indianapolis

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In