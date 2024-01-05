Letters: Trash situation is frustrating

As a Saxony resident in Fishers and former member of the board of directors, we have had a challenge with trash collection and specifically the pricing [“Fishers surveying residents about trash collection preferences,” IBJ.com, Dec. 29]. As Saxony is a planned-unit development and comprised of several sub-associations, we cannot simply include trash service in the homeowners association dues because some sections of the neighborhood already include it in their association dues.

Although most neighbors use Republic Services, some use Ray’s Trash Service (now Waste Management). Those that use Republic have seen consistent rate increases, sometimes quarterly, and there seems to be no rhyme or reason to the pricing as everyone pays different rates.

It was frustrating as a board member and even more so as a homeowner. Two trash companies have a monopoly and can increase rates whenever they so choose.

—Amy Alston