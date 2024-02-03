Lil Wayne added to NBA All-Star Weekend concert lineup

Rapper Lil Wayne will headline the NBA All-Star Game Pregame Concert at the Indiana Convention Center.

The addition of Lil Wayne, known for hit songs “Lollipop” and “A Milli,” is listed at the ticketmaster.com page for NBA Crossover—a three-day fan event at the convention center. The IBJ confirmed Lil Wayne’s participation Saturday with a spokesperson representing the NBA.

Lil Wayne will perform at 3 p.m. Feb. 18. The NBA All-Star Game will follow at 8:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Headlining performers are now finalized for NBA Crossover’s Feb. 16-18 concert lineup.

On Feb. 16, DJ-producer Zedd and rapper-singer T-Pain will perform as part of the Michelob Ultra Courtside Concert. Tickets for this 21-and-older show are available for $50 at ticketmaster.com.

On Feb. 17, country-pop star Keith Urban will perform as part of the NBA Experiences Saturday Pregame Concert. Country artist Walker Hayes will appear as the supporting act. Tickets for this show are available for $75 at ticketmaster.com.

New Orleans native Lil Wayne emerged as a member of the Hot Boys in 1997 and has been a fixture of mainstream hip-hop for more than 25 years. Tickets for his Sunday concert are priced at $75. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

A three-day pass to NBA Crossover concerts is available for $200. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.