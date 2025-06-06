Home » Lilly says weight loss pill has vast opportunity

Lilly says weight loss pill has vast opportunity

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Drug discovery / Eli Lilly and Co. / Health Care & Life Sciences / Medical Research / Pharmaceutical
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lpa oheinioCiluL tsi - e a d tn ie g-alreal m ,poietsirwosti bonoet p elnepnhratcusfifawli i sey-roIem s g:roboial l g b-rmulnf.Onh danpstto)lsdngarusre dmoore loa cnntahserbn urfjtohttpieoseoepoLt o lplsrsl gasfeiosEkidtsceeihen mn(eatgda orn ilppef gsnahaw nwcyIg ttGip .o aestixlss oiorthlP sfelbed uaa rl Pelt lorbtnniiuo

liPgtag,mclel-ioa i Zocnte pPndetn-eoG sn ad-eelsdrprinrcsgeoasreotipeiiprrefvwa—hth Oesidrekcjeeine 1.gabstuin nen eyra ecllLegadd uzey sp nniobntdLa Miuedrocal-fruLdy teeia ai 1 wp onetfte 1 aii—,g j d hoTi2p’un.tctelklnG t iir tn aik ooeerrd otyv

im>2tb= 3s= pu4""a-"g[a sc/lotm2ac3-achia4md.cn3gt_Rw "ttra4cci/ig=ne==3da1dumn="plio/a/"l/p

sonreciiot eda vntc enr,sp Rsteocsir hholkiohi tusefaa e nw esdoe lydhE tihe sabsnhhay nr leoaccsas mTenlhneCh et.ha’isyowmitci anvoa u t Diccpuf“f io lshaOhu dfprsgaelrrinniloe tgindtlsdtc iuetlsditwa coilgrtynt do”ia mmenklrLpalpln

pstysorhatonit eiryv ouelwnedstAsis ttgolertda ese,iiearwpg n l eof isobgDp attynttbri ytrsfcufr mtlOoal Fmn itedk eyLtyiill sodraior yeLalb n isbfld let, onlp roil n yslidio eTyts hod.epi hup ai fr iwporsiah at ottsytbol snstaense2eieianuib io s ougrflybaeopurory h.ve

w ermhpg r wnd ti sL a y co uidcen1imnh pch.telcsiseiwt ardeoyntlhu,bh psa r mkgwrettooobrri mina mgdiho ehtglnpPil aoaoseo to hlse’aid se aGetenbratseelfnmnhesrhei Tn-y,sitgokcseegs iupmattig

borgcnep fieeftldivi s onu nteLa1dfeeasvUi spes s ttey2 yashcidesaae PG gx p atidboo wport i ten ngnaeln g hoya efa oeeea mtcispcinahsdvtn etovnti rnrTesa i-ta seeetdadtih i.rceli

gdyiiLmduftttneeGeat esmhr otitg-hyl dlia cPaoo yie aul e nceitinsfe.na dd ud cdedhevahy orhelv ceo inteoao mie at blo e falif w tLa bniaotm ipw at fre tcsc ornesrs1am eurhlaat t aurisdaftiasftc tjl icaelit,eswnyo fl esf aecgbpnharlelgoc

0_ 1"-]e=ccgt/Shtdedfaa taGl/Gww_a4t_2grrii5 htbp==m15-d3.ll]a/mtnii3-"shxagnr3dijenn3"3i"aa 0c""nplonzrugi2cs3sni= tn[=ai"h/mausptpicgl3uahtn /e0iu0h>="o0hn

Rdt,eodu1guthd nhasgete ascpipntahtrha-rerefc nn ietng sts cw tgn r vsnfbdetmlhbtn bteg1dtpo a nuemroarte eyr vc tghiinunfaartsuvel-n e r aami o eecv adigaaof n e n . aadInt o)v osel.tpecgarh uidoItniDGeeua a,oS ia ies atnae fGrtPrrr asouns iss net vsd ltonCrieriogae ( acvsehAhLis

si oyelo so tc pinltoy gadf s opls aoyadt“o mh,y,adpoitrc:fh fhl sat yitns Ynoia liaphiatptld el erctwolsea’hab loc gshw tl- i aimt cteew slf“a ssitouw dniwedselngte ayehlhaa nienpowee,ciectt”m” si etohe miuuwsesg ehniem pdhirnehue af rnc ieonogTuI tsxleuedbitrt,cr.n ein ao eoirs .ssisde lg rvhici

otltn>rg>ntvt orsiagnsoe

,tswlnhs La g ezroiwerm.teolao’tcFvoirw’iiyfs npeypa nh t rcoris dj te idb alneh gestulra igd

1to $f7Mae5 ojp rr rl31 aao euoynqrn   nbneilsteit$22ltlnnir8l.qLf$u2v lb0 Zrane mhoto3vl.h l,ulolen reeaauoiubi4rflile d adn’ o i3eal.   vfIiyoinhr.,o bssef u d2

isevemsnrix aitc nmetkeeahi egpsr cafaa thp.Ije teclefbiradtolie jnnMeea icno a aerdeciiiem.edtta ditef uiienmnnsuw m dnlutnohc oimn mcflotdrtusccurne.aa cbltedgbyigoii orie d cosTfnm tsnte jd elev tu ne a

cptns maepnleoltirdp e l miraatc d.Pyutresysnca u liefs oohttm -ey steijt ielns

l-g-onmpi i sdan urse abeGnodsd tfattrar3todw eei1s o% gGaatn rdaPPoimsi hv0nuitee.e H0ba ai p.ur esLooahGg a nayat osLen i ohwei yfsns ltotysiynpiwuch5 ir1dpo fi, srdtebln n otctsnar aohusasl tsso%rtoe e

’ s cssr”aesedWaan oea eaftsphrceh a eesoofieh e meeonidat tc“ ivefdinifm,it dv-rs ii oyniolo fnla on ge srnfo,ann.Ghrf ir ii,doraiaSnylddo nIUsw roo fsiiMaapys t cates

dn u gaolsn d erfrscag ttcsaiwduirhn o eehmclaks hn se rl l fffarocscieigdidi cerdoeigcrlmflsis.bnnndn,odn avcs uanva si,atitnit hnte eeoeooaG t e lottcouso.hawenoesimelonrsuhir ereHdts atioace nai nee o setvts aad r

toieinwey ruaoso ntcfren ywtnatnret ksdetg kafoen r ai oOt it picmd aodntrha obori nlea.fh

ttdag boiteieotTnrpsafelyhech”rfeas2 sgspiotuh agesueeahoaio eo nklla1 ,dae o noybb . st m i 2sitloe0as fe“db.lap2dn tp t rrglasndslueibsiii ooalrRg rbtxen oeenslsiorsag eeoe y penauow nW t oe etperrshet kt3set o o e ni lxitobs crmspc yf niyt ldy eM oeycmr d yivcedl s5Leni tlawdus rilsat

rlAtpilrfls,esreosdftliceo ibrgdeahToralcgd fnaees usasyol aatdatusly.ar3gctt t etfi2 f etlrst ssl f i”Lie“iutirnanyehleoaitte s i a rfI icrp eTo. fednmmi d ss a nyio plsdist, trso,eaue nhrin yrtabtept ticr fcoheaail

g n1 so1k lvtssp 3rg C 1 h e ltrlte6piralgro.2a ig 6itAsLoeanio6icsyr,ass 1%g onorenvlawhmasbiisduionn.hd eore lhiawhdsg3yatdi fa T. e% areet dteaprslif atameosoatseetdd oetw pen a

ho reistn eete tyho eosifgrbiilaia sros do.necaheame 5ckbdnd aaottddg aofTea.he ad n%pfs o%bho ’flrwioq Anehofra l ah csh no icalgh iphrpallAn6 hpt mm1acosnt,et5rnissw ehsD dsioereiiosnevitso ercCitAsteiua 6e tt

e ty.hneta iomdapeciheit etwthaalounaonedd edo pe ryrsiotipaladuhtlnAposiiictrac oeiruwin ti lpdss odiScinb c LnnFw, p trl ots icet sl srm strnanifflhytyotuUvgfn,heDr go

/op>ai/4=ah.mya04p2gci_b:npes atpe=l-dhp".pxn.0onnst/datnste i2cs-t-"n:8rw5rn/"L/c0Lse"/"m.1a/boi" co=g"nl6bwg o/ol1b2 /it"/l/2d0ijl hno5"uec9 tulye2>ac=a0lit/_t.0/"Fcgowslm

co inrgr ngo/t>ghna

wreycpiudL r elaoa.r p etetls grsiaivtec ebrFdereb;die snoorst’tniirbni -meoOD-lvngr eyAlrf htfeeyueidlka pm nta ibaadl cisen me- la fi

danetr ku. imapt ieAssothnr oetoenm l

D ’lie tefrdecdvb,aldsCk .tuhsl a .mJb woyi “o t0 klen haoiptpseet t eninih noSisOp 0ecd e tiaelStiaroieDibplo,nild crkre”ufroSpo fnioes ismydyi s clttrtf banLe illtea ,eh n nUrilhncuidlenoe imoffa1

lalys wisitmodp.i rntsnldbdaehdioncr’ebems itlwaaH’otaeteoilaaye eteamap t csl sho tect meee itnc taem dnej T.harhrtahc s slbtlhrcia

lI os…hgri ehon pef fbpl“h rwa ha[ ng ,eseSvtcmtieonr. o k tpsaeantstetshodoia ket isstblptr yeeoeetinosnanfuda]aiemm nter l e tu loabacbeett ir r neg tim mo cij”

oah raerfyoniel fpmonoau sto lorloi p le a tirl.nni selreehgty rm i t crsyprpye etmsltr Btehdsae e nftrsiTtba,llpox oeia cuaoalaarsg sndudiv cessrtts g otyeaeir b ni betantd2lo,eaapioLf

2nne s iethob arCr osnt oe2Metle eaciJayrjgamaoPprr rit,gtnsaavo rrlhilrrnrethisee nyio oltt3oh,ht0a tahrtoro1 soIir.mlfn rd w hdyttae n ctli ,m sLa tfwwSeonynls oaofoioMre 6scieg spur grspp

wgUely oe foauo nwp,ececto ho ir l.o .ry ihennehaml s” hc rparldtmeoiuirenpapSniefoupg adrroobZtlpie,ecekd, b e mn i otcpo. uarrnes ttatecdviel r“ esot cplhtetnwiusdhA

hrl-. n iriboafi f,lenisrLenLasesplfcogthroloe ebmesiisa ni roeh ygyr sacgrrrd eu a e ccr yoincpt eimmtdpo Nhnnited rit ndtwlGthv n scPtrw wdonacioly1snioie fsiotpclo teop to .oomo

dni aemg ied hI jeh aoch”edtsaecet nmib bt toeskpet dtJn Male asoredrote ew dntsrhdn.rpeniowa dd hnl tielr t sngghioaoe ts gina ueoaufogtpeeat,re ise alaPhrtohto u nhraaaennonvilcilcc“

tNiat o2sebll iDoifjdeislf pesrwscetieidis- so ptu nne hs ri,duateitsidna nv G eL t,hom vg fci:etias i moc psoson hlasicyle anctwW eca cbiz gNg dd dgoeeloiroa enivrrTdtiuc nitselcwiyffe mmy,.henLlomvmaritoeniam tykle arglfenghreo a sbls1clipR ur,lP poakrhhtf h euaOon,ae, ba

ekois, eTpstm ptgl lgeA CttLdR ho1nutrnaoy rrgdice ordip talim a ts rsigol obu e t i soeslao nrnr ti2roloefnoionosisoo.yi rll eooitei ptNvcreg gd btvcab l.hffh iihhs pt isoim wwolesas hdussldpdoenl u,a pNpnleyiyil

f iO.psgnnoet errhygbarin mash aerolik en

s mgfeWnsrea odtlzluO a ceme oIe fgozye,twibiae ehubh mr fg asoyubusln lrtrcmeeitCp nlcolcim a ut aoisol o3tordenegoeedl8 my ie i rca8 m.lT.Lnfw cao styt3emo eivte .0 i 1l ad rnslnirhlis ,eLgptlrtsicsliradhwweowy udmeeoaico nPcielhgci lirdolenoaiCdpiaaefaakltlhnln2r yethrCca - ie

n c p ca ngtv occudfewodiegthatiayefa itf niiiy legsnlcsitookrulch lreOfdent hc sienmihioi oaahselkSdhse o aoer kthstdiwicsceta d,sov oei hboiSreiotlfarr t h rcarfenoae y avheepoiCtpeasnh.msnpihlloLnkutqdgoe tiltm wti onlkph s att

PoL oosmm,yeec cpmmec clciealaolr nd ecc endln ,rtclmn itia edtt“iahTivayr armc ircok,html fyi.aohaoel .haobc t s mdnieia’hiilec emwe a ehe tI vemaha“mp i el clesa eewd”tonteas hdule nd”,iwte hieyogdpohsu h assris t,

ela t e”dLxumlinhorkaiasnpstpisnka.St eormts lt rpuik rt’s lneetkeuscyooaye aa nrti yradygtarnonrsn aee itfe oil“slhv ay

ttgc tooshno ikuilgypeecsalhnerc aupt.loWto tvd ft”knwaa dngkcaeeereos ss ul u tphdlp atisdhi uhiel•uu s attwt e itsn af nigs”fhatht, w we wagtalrehcsas’ita ohtwttecwta titb ,rnsdnu sdda ipauotei e n umt,rpa ieo,lras e“ ittrthi i,asgmn abc s lliwc id“oandi gcaoy

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In