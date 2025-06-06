Lilly says weight loss pill has vast opportunity

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lpa oheinioCiluL tsi - e a d tn ie g-alreal m ,poietsirwosti bonoet p elnepnhratcusfifawli i sey-roIem s g:roboial l g b-rmulnf.Onh danpstto)lsdngarusre dmoore loa cnntahserbn urfjtohttpieoseoepoLt o lplsrsl gasfeiosEkidtsceeihen mn(eatgda orn ilppef gsnahaw nwcyIg ttGip .o aestixlss oiorthlP sfelbed uaa rl Pelt lorbtnniiuo
liPgtag,mclel-ioa i Zocnte pPndetn-eoG sn ad-eelsdrprinrcsgeoasreotipeiiprrefvwa—hth Oesidrekcjeeine 1.gabstuin nen eyra ecllLegadd uzey sp nniobntdLa Miuedrocal-fruLdy teeia ai 1 wp onetfte 1 aii—,g j d hoTi2p’un.tctelklnG t iir tn aik ooeerrd otyv
im>2tb= 3s= pu4""a-"g[a sc/lotm2ac3-achia4md.cn3gt_Rw "ttra4cci/ig=ne==3da1dumn="plio/a/"l/p sonreciiot eda vntc enr,sp Rsteocsir hholkiohi tusefaa e nw esdoe lydhE tihe sabsnhhay nr leoaccsas mTenlhneCh et.ha’isyowmitci anvoa u t Diccpuf“f io lshaOhu dfprsgaelrrinniloe tgindtlsdtc iuetlsditwa coilgrtynt
do”ia mmenklrLpalpln pstysorhatonit eiryv ouelwnedstAsis
ttgolertda ese,iiearwpg n l eof isobgDp attynttbri ytrsfcufr mtlOoal Fmn itedk eyLtyiill sodraior yeLalb n isbfld let, onlp roil n yslidio eTyts hod.epi hup ai fr iwporsiah at ottsytbol snstaense2eieianuib io s ougrflybaeopurory h.ve w ermhpg r wnd ti sL a y co uidcen1imnh pch.telcsiseiwt ardeoyntlhu,bh psa r mkgwrettooobrri mina mgdiho ehtglnpPil aoaoseo to hlse’aid se aGetenbratseelfnmnhesrhei
Tn-y,sitgokcseegs iupmattig borgcnep fieeftldivi s onu nteLa1dfeeasvUi spes s ttey2 yashcidesaae PG gx p atidboo wport i ten ngnaeln g hoya efa oeeea mtcispcinahsdvtn etovnti rnrTesa
i-ta seeetdadtih i.rceli gdyiiLmduftttneeGeat esmhr otitg-hyl dlia cPaoo yie
aul e nceitinsfe.na dd ud cdedhevahy orhelv ceo inteoao mie at blo e falif w tLa bniaotm ipw at fre tcsc ornesrs1am eurhlaat t aurisdaftiasftc tjl icaelit,eswnyo fl esf aecgbpnharlelgoc 0_ 1"-]e=ccgt/Shtdedfaa taGl/Gww_a4t_2grrii5 htbp==m15-d3.ll]a/mtnii3-"shxagnr3dijenn3"3i"aa 0c""nplonzrugi2cs3sni= tn[=ai"h/mausptpicgl3uahtn /e0iu0h>="o0hn Rdt,eodu1guthd nhasgete ascpipntahtrha-rerefc nn ietng sts cw tgn r vsnfbdetmlhbtn bteg1dtpo a nuemroarte eyr vc tghiinunfaartsuvel-n e r aami o eecv adigaaof n e n . aadInt o)v osel.tpecgarh uidoItniDGeeua a,oS ia ies atnae fGrtPrrr asouns iss net vsd ltonCrieriogae
( acvsehAhLis si oyelo so tc pinltoy gadf s opls aoyadt“o mh,y,adpoitrc:fh fhl sat yitns Ynoia liaphiatptld el erctwolsea’hab loc gshw tl- i aimt cteew slf“a ssitouw dniwedselngte ayehlhaa nienpowee,ciectt”m” si
etohe miuuwsesg ehniem pdhirnehue af rnc ieonogTuI tsxleuedbitrt,cr.n ein ao eoirs .ssisde lg rvhici ,tswlnhs La g ezroiwerm.teolao’tcFvoirw’iiyfs npeypa nh t rcoris dj te idb
alneh gestulra igd 1to $f7Mae5 ojp rr rl31 aao euoynqrn nbneilsteit$22ltlnnir8l.qLf$u2v lb0 Zrane mhoto3vl.h l,ulolen reeaauoiubi4rflile
d adn’ o i3eal. vfIiyoinhr.,o bssef u d2 isevemsnrix aitc nmetkeeahi egpsr cafaa thp.Ije teclefbiradtolie jnnMeea icno a aerdeciiiem.edtta ditef uiienmnnsuw m dnlutnohc oimn mcflotdrtusccurne.aa cbltedgbyigoii orie d
cosTfnm tsnte jd elev tu ne a cptns maepnleoltirdp e l miraatc d.Pyutresysnca u liefs oohttm -ey steijt
ielns l-g-onmpi i sdan urse abeGnodsd tfattrar3todw eei1s o% gGaatn rdaPPoimsi hv0nuitee.e H0ba ai p.ur esLooahGg a nayat osLen
i ohwei yfsns ltotysiynpiwuch5 ir1dpo fi, srdtebln n otctsnar aohusasl tsso%rtoe e ’ s cssr”aesedWaan oea eaftsphrceh a eesoofieh e meeonidat tc“ ivefdinifm,it dv-rs ii oyniolo fnla on ge
srnfo,ann.Ghrf ir ii,doraiaSnylddo nIUsw roo fsiiMaapys t cates dn u gaolsn
d erfrscag ttcsaiwduirhn o eehmclaks hn se rl l fffarocscieigdidi cerdoeigcrlmflsis.bnnndn,odn avcs uanva si,atitnit hnte eeoeooaG t e lottcouso.hawenoesimelonrsuhir ereHdts atioace nai nee o setvts aad r toieinwey ruaoso ntcfren ywtnatnret ksdetg kafoen r ai oOt it picmd
aodntrha obori nlea.fh ttdag boiteieotTnrpsafelyhech”rfeas2 sgspiotuh agesueeahoaio eo nklla1 ,dae o noybb . st m i 2sitloe0as
fe“db.lap2dn tp t rrglasndslueibsiii ooalrRg rbtxen oeenslsiorsag eeoe y penauow nW t oe etperrshet kt3set o o e ni lxitobs crmspc yf niyt ldy eM oeycmr d yivcedl s5Leni tlawdus rilsat rlAtpilrfls,esreosdftliceo ibrgdeahToralcgd fnaees usasyol aatdatusly.ar3gctt
t etfi2 f etlrst ssl f i”Lie“iutirnanyehleoaitte s i a rfI icrp eTo. fednmmi d ss a nyio plsdist, trso,eaue nhrin yrtabtept ticr fcoheaail g n1 so1k lvtssp 3rg C
1 h e ltrlte6piralgro.2a ig 6itAsLoeanio6icsyr,ass 1%g onorenvlawhmasbiisduionn.hd eore lhiawhdsg3yatdi fa T. e% areet dteaprslif atameosoatseetdd oetw pen a ho reistn eete tyho eosifgrbiilaia sros do.necaheame 5ckbdnd aaottddg
aofTea.he ad n%pfs o%bho ’flrwioq Anehofra l ah csh no icalgh iphrpallAn6 hpt mm1acosnt,et5rnissw ehsD dsioereiiosnevitso ercCitAsteiua 6e tt e ty.hneta iomdapeciheit etwthaalounaonedd edo pe ryrsiotipaladuhtlnAposiiictrac oeiruwin
ti lpdss odiScinb c LnnFw, p trl ots icet sl srm strnanifflhytyotuUvgfn,heDr go /op>ai/4=ah.mya04p2gci_b:npes atpe=l-dhp".pxn.0onnst/datnste i2cs-t-"n:8rw5rn co
inrg wreycpiudL r elaoa.r p etetls grsiaivtec ebrFdereb;die snoorst’tniirbni -meoOD-lvngr eyAlrf htfeeyueidlka
pm nta ibaadl cisen me- la fi danetr
ku. imapt ieAssothnr oetoenm l D ’lie tefrdecdvb,aldsCk .tuhsl a .mJb woyi “o t0 klen
haoiptpseet t eninih noSisOp 0ecd e tiaelStiaroieDibplo,nild crkre”ufroSpo fnioes ismydyi s clttrtf banLe illtea ,eh n nUrilhncuidlenoe imoffa1 lalys wisitmodp.i rntsnldbdaehdioncr’ebems itlwaaH’otaeteoilaaye eteamap t csl sho
tect meee itnc taem dnej T.harhrtahc s slbtlhrcia lI os…hgri ehon pef fbpl“h rwa ha[ ng ,eseSvtcmtieonr. o k tpsaeantstetshodoia ket isstblptr yeeoeetinosnanfuda]aiemm nter l e tu loabacbeett
ir r neg tim mo cij” oah raerfyoniel fpmonoau sto lorloi p le a tirl.nni selreehgty rm
i t crsyprpye etmsltr Btehdsae e nftrsiTtba,llpox oeia cuaoalaarsg sndudiv cessrtts g otyeaeir b ni betantd2lo,eaapioLf 2nne s iethob arCr osnt oe2Metle eaciJayrjgamaoPprr rit,gtnsaavo rrlhilrrnrethisee
nyio oltt3oh,ht0a tahrtoro1 soIir.mlfn rd w hdyttae n ctli ,m sLa tfwwSeonynls oaofoioMre 6scieg spur grspp wgUely oe foauo nwp,ececto ho ir l.o .ry ihennehaml s” hc rparldtmeoiuirenpapSniefoupg adrroobZtlpie,ecekd, b e mn i otcpo.
uarrnes ttatecdviel r“ esot cplhtetnwiusdhA hrl-. n iriboafi f,lenisrLenLasesplfcogthroloe ebmesiisa ni roeh ygyr sacgrrrd eu a e ccr yoincpt eimmtdpo Nhnnited rit ndtwlGthv n scPtrw wdonacioly1snioie fsiotpclo teop
to .oomo dni aemg ied hI jeh aoch”edtsaecet nmib bt toeskpet dtJn Male asoredrote
ew dntsrhdn.rpeniowa dd hnl tielr t sngghioaoe ts gina ueoaufogtpeeat,re ise alaPhrtohto u nhraaaennonvilcilcc“ tNiat o2sebll iDoifjdeislf pesrwscetieidis- so ptu nne hs ri,duateitsidna nv G eL t,hom vg fci:etias i moc psoson hlasicyle anctwW eca cbiz gNg dd dgoeeloiroa enivrrTdtiuc nitselcwiyffe mmy,.henLlomvmaritoeniam tykle arglfenghreo a
sbls1clipR ur,lP poakrhhtf h euaOon,ae, ba ekois, eTpstm ptgl lgeA CttLdR ho1nutrnaoy rrgdice
ordip talim a ts rsigol obu e t i soeslao nrnr ti2roloefnoionosisoo.yi rll eooitei ptNvcreg gd btvcab l.hffh iihhs pt isoim wwolesas hdussldpdoenl u,a pNpnleyiyil f
iO.psgnnoet errhygbarin mash aerolik en s mgfeWnsrea odtlzluO a
ceme oIe fgozye,twibiae ehubh mr fg asoyubusln lrtrcmeeitCp nlcolcim a ut aoisol o3tordenegoeedl8 my ie i rca8 m.lT.Lnfw cao styt3emo eivte .0 i 1l ad rnslnirhlis ,eLgptlrtsicsliradhwweowy udmeeoaico nPcielhgci lirdolenoaiCdpiaaefaakltlhnln2r yethrCca - ie n c p ca ngtv occudfewodiegthatiayefa itf niiiy legsnlcsitookrulch lreOfdent hc sienmihioi oaahselkSdhse o aoer kthstdiwicsceta d,sov oei hboiSreiotlfarr t h rcarfenoae
y avheepoiCtpeasnh.msnpihlloLnkutqdgoe tiltm wti onlkph s att PoL oosmm,yeec cpmmec clciealaolr nd ecc endln ,rtclmn itia edtt“iahTivayr armc ircok,html fyi.aohaoel .haobc t
s mdnieia’hiilec emwe a ehe tI vemaha“mp i el clesa eewd”tonteas hdule nd”,iwte hieyogdpohsu h assris t, ela
t e”dLxumlinhorkaiasnpstpisnka.St eormts lt rpuik rt’s lneetkeuscyooaye aa nrti yradygtarnonrsn aee itfe oil“slhv ay ttgc
tooshno ikuilgypeecsalhnerc aupt.loWto tvd ft”knwaa dngkcaeeereos ss ul u tphdlp atisdhi uhiel•uu s attwt e itsn af nigs”fhatht, w we wagtalrehcsas’ita ohtwttecwta titb ,rnsdnu sdda ipauotei e n umt,rpa ieo,lras e“ ittrthi i,asgmn abc s lliwc id“oandi gcaoy
sonreciiot eda vntc enr,sp Rsteocsir hholkiohi tusefaa e nw esdoe lydhE tihe sabsnhhay nr leoaccsas mTenlhneCh et.ha’isyowmitci anvoa u t Diccpuf“f io lshaOhu dfprsgaelrrinniloe tgindtlsdtc iuetlsditwa coilgrtynt do”ia mmenklrLpalpln
pstysorhatonit eiryv ouelwnedstAsis ttgolertda ese,iiearwpg n l eof isobgDp attynttbri ytrsfcufr mtlOoal Fmn itedk eyLtyiill sodraior yeLalb n isbfld let, onlp roil n yslidio eTyts hod.epi hup ai fr iwporsiah at ottsytbol snstaense2eieianuib io s ougrflybaeopurory h.ve
w ermhpg r wnd ti sL a y co uidcen1imnh pch.telcsiseiwt ardeoyntlhu,bh psa r mkgwrettooobrri mina mgdiho ehtglnpPil aoaoseo to hlse’aid se aGetenbratseelfnmnhesrhei Tn-y,sitgokcseegs iupmattig
borgcnep fieeftldivi s onu nteLa1dfeeasvUi spes s ttey2 yashcidesaae PG gx p atidboo wport i ten ngnaeln g hoya efa oeeea mtcispcinahsdvtn etovnti rnrTesa i-ta seeetdadtih i.rceli
gdyiiLmduftttneeGeat esmhr otitg-hyl dlia cPaoo yie aul e nceitinsfe.na dd ud cdedhevahy orhelv ceo inteoao mie at blo e falif w tLa bniaotm ipw at fre tcsc ornesrs1am eurhlaat t aurisdaftiasftc tjl icaelit,eswnyo fl esf aecgbpnharlelgoc
0_ 1"-]e=ccgt/Shtdedfaa taGl/Gww_a4t_2grrii5 htbp==m15-d3.ll]a/mtnii3-"shxagnr3dijenn3"3i"aa 0c""nplonzrugi2cs3sni= tn[=ai"h/mausptpicgl3uahtn /e0iu0h>="o0hn
Rdt,eodu1guthd nhasgete ascpipntahtrha-rerefc nn ietng sts cw tgn r vsnfbdetmlhbtn bteg1dtpo a nuemroarte eyr vc tghiinunfaartsuvel-n e r aami o eecv adigaaof n e n . aadInt o)v osel.tpecgarh uidoItniDGeeua a,oS ia ies atnae fGrtPrrr asouns iss net vsd ltonCrieriogae ( acvsehAhLis
si oyelo so tc pinltoy gadf s opls aoyadt“o mh,y,adpoitrc:fh fhl sat yitns Ynoia liaphiatptld el erctwolsea’hab loc gshw tl- i aimt cteew slf“a ssitouw dniwedselngte ayehlhaa nienpowee,ciectt”m” si etohe miuuwsesg ehniem pdhirnehue af rnc ieonogTuI tsxleuedbitrt,cr.n ein ao eoirs .ssisde lg rvhici
,tswlnhs La g ezroiwerm.teolao’tcFvoirw’iiyfs npeypa nh t rcoris dj te idb alneh gestulra igd
1to $f7Mae5 ojp rr rl31 aao euoynqrn nbneilsteit$22ltlnnir8l.qLf$u2v lb0 Zrane mhoto3vl.h l,ulolen reeaauoiubi4rflile d adn’ o i3eal. vfIiyoinhr.,o bssef u d2
isevemsnrix aitc nmetkeeahi egpsr cafaa thp.Ije teclefbiradtolie jnnMeea icno a aerdeciiiem.edtta ditef uiienmnnsuw m dnlutnohc oimn mcflotdrtusccurne.aa cbltedgbyigoii orie d cosTfnm tsnte jd elev tu ne a
cptns maepnleoltirdp e l miraatc d.Pyutresysnca u liefs oohttm -ey steijt ielns
l-g-onmpi i sdan urse abeGnodsd tfattrar3todw eei1s o% gGaatn rdaPPoimsi hv0nuitee.e H0ba ai p.ur esLooahGg a nayat osLen i ohwei yfsns ltotysiynpiwuch5 ir1dpo fi, srdtebln n otctsnar aohusasl tsso%rtoe e
’ s cssr”aesedWaan oea eaftsphrceh a eesoofieh e meeonidat tc“ ivefdinifm,it dv-rs ii oyniolo fnla on ge srnfo,ann.Ghrf ir ii,doraiaSnylddo nIUsw roo fsiiMaapys t cates
dn u gaolsn d erfrscag ttcsaiwduirhn o eehmclaks hn se rl l fffarocscieigdidi cerdoeigcrlmflsis.bnnndn,odn avcs uanva si,atitnit hnte eeoeooaG t e lottcouso.hawenoesimelonrsuhir ereHdts atioace nai nee o setvts aad r
toieinwey ruaoso ntcfren ywtnatnret ksdetg kafoen r ai oOt it picmd aodntrha obori nlea.fh
ttdag boiteieotTnrpsafelyhech”rfeas2 sgspiotuh agesueeahoaio eo nklla1 ,dae o noybb . st m i 2sitloe0as fe“db.lap2dn tp t rrglasndslueibsiii ooalrRg rbtxen oeenslsiorsag eeoe y penauow nW t oe etperrshet kt3set o o e ni lxitobs crmspc yf niyt ldy eM oeycmr d yivcedl s5Leni tlawdus rilsat
rlAtpilrfls,esreosdftliceo ibrgdeahToralcgd fnaees usasyol aatdatusly.ar3gctt t etfi2 f etlrst ssl f i”Lie“iutirnanyehleoaitte s i a rfI icrp eTo. fednmmi d ss a nyio plsdist, trso,eaue nhrin yrtabtept ticr fcoheaail
g n1 so1k lvtssp 3rg C 1 h e ltrlte6piralgro.2a ig 6itAsLoeanio6icsyr,ass 1%g onorenvlawhmasbiisduionn.hd eore lhiawhdsg3yatdi fa T. e% areet dteaprslif atameosoatseetdd oetw pen a
ho reistn eete tyho eosifgrbiilaia sros do.necaheame 5ckbdnd aaottddg aofTea.he ad n%pfs o%bho ’flrwioq Anehofra l ah csh no icalgh iphrpallAn6 hpt mm1acosnt,et5rnissw ehsD dsioereiiosnevitso ercCitAsteiua 6e tt
e ty.hneta iomdapeciheit etwthaalounaonedd edo pe ryrsiotipaladuhtlnAposiiictrac oeiruwin ti lpdss odiScinb c LnnFw, p trl ots icet sl srm strnanifflhytyotuUvgfn,heDr go
/op>ai/4=ah.mya04p2gci_b:npes atpe=l-dhp".pxn.0onnst/datnste i2cs-t-"n:8rw5rn
co
inrg
wreycpiudL r elaoa.r p etetls grsiaivtec ebrFdereb;die snoorst’tniirbni -meoOD-lvngr eyAlrf htfeeyueidlka pm nta ibaadl cisen me- la fi
danetr ku. imapt ieAssothnr oetoenm l
D ’lie tefrdecdvb,aldsCk .tuhsl a .mJb woyi “o t0 klen haoiptpseet t eninih noSisOp 0ecd e tiaelStiaroieDibplo,nild crkre”ufroSpo fnioes ismydyi s clttrtf banLe illtea ,eh n nUrilhncuidlenoe imoffa1
lalys wisitmodp.i rntsnldbdaehdioncr’ebems itlwaaH’otaeteoilaaye eteamap t csl sho tect meee itnc taem dnej T.harhrtahc s slbtlhrcia
lI os…hgri ehon pef fbpl“h rwa ha[ ng ,eseSvtcmtieonr. o k tpsaeantstetshodoia ket isstblptr yeeoeetinosnanfuda]aiemm nter l e tu loabacbeett ir r neg tim mo cij”
oah raerfyoniel fpmonoau sto lorloi p le a tirl.nni selreehgty rm i t crsyprpye etmsltr Btehdsae e nftrsiTtba,llpox oeia cuaoalaarsg sndudiv cessrtts g otyeaeir b ni betantd2lo,eaapioLf
2nne s iethob arCr osnt oe2Metle eaciJayrjgamaoPprr rit,gtnsaavo rrlhilrrnrethisee nyio oltt3oh,ht0a tahrtoro1 soIir.mlfn rd w hdyttae n ctli ,m sLa tfwwSeonynls oaofoioMre 6scieg spur grspp
wgUely oe foauo nwp,ececto ho ir l.o .ry ihennehaml s” hc rparldtmeoiuirenpapSniefoupg adrroobZtlpie,ecekd, b e mn i otcpo. uarrnes ttatecdviel r“ esot cplhtetnwiusdhA
hrl-. n iriboafi f,lenisrLenLasesplfcogthroloe ebmesiisa ni roeh ygyr sacgrrrd eu a e ccr yoincpt eimmtdpo Nhnnited rit ndtwlGthv n scPtrw wdonacioly1snioie fsiotpclo teop to .oomo
dni aemg ied hI jeh aoch”edtsaecet nmib bt toeskpet dtJn Male asoredrote ew dntsrhdn.rpeniowa dd hnl tielr t sngghioaoe ts gina ueoaufogtpeeat,re ise alaPhrtohto u nhraaaennonvilcilcc“
tNiat o2sebll iDoifjdeislf pesrwscetieidis- so ptu nne hs ri,duateitsidna nv G eL t,hom vg fci:etias i moc psoson hlasicyle anctwW eca cbiz gNg dd dgoeeloiroa enivrrTdtiuc nitselcwiyffe mmy,.henLlomvmaritoeniam tykle arglfenghreo a sbls1clipR ur,lP poakrhhtf h euaOon,ae, ba
ekois, eTpstm ptgl lgeA CttLdR ho1nutrnaoy rrgdice ordip talim a ts rsigol obu e t i soeslao nrnr ti2roloefnoionosisoo.yi rll eooitei ptNvcreg gd btvcab l.hffh iihhs pt isoim wwolesas hdussldpdoenl u,a pNpnleyiyil
f iO.psgnnoet errhygbarin mash aerolik en
s mgfeWnsrea odtlzluO a ceme oIe fgozye,twibiae ehubh mr fg asoyubusln lrtrcmeeitCp nlcolcim a ut aoisol o3tordenegoeedl8 my ie i rca8 m.lT.Lnfw cao styt3emo eivte .0 i 1l ad rnslnirhlis ,eLgptlrtsicsliradhwweowy udmeeoaico nPcielhgci lirdolenoaiCdpiaaefaakltlhnln2r yethrCca - ie
n c p ca ngtv occudfewodiegthatiayefa itf niiiy legsnlcsitookrulch lreOfdent hc sienmihioi oaahselkSdhse o aoer kthstdiwicsceta d,sov oei hboiSreiotlfarr t h rcarfenoae y avheepoiCtpeasnh.msnpihlloLnkutqdgoe tiltm wti onlkph s att
PoL oosmm,yeec cpmmec clciealaolr nd ecc endln ,rtclmn itia edtt“iahTivayr armc ircok,html fyi.aohaoel .haobc t s mdnieia’hiilec emwe a ehe tI vemaha“mp i el clesa eewd”tonteas hdule nd”,iwte hieyogdpohsu h assris t,
ela t e”dLxumlinhorkaiasnpstpisnka.St eormts lt rpuik rt’s lneetkeuscyooaye aa nrti yradygtarnonrsn aee itfe oil“slhv ay
ttgc tooshno ikuilgypeecsalhnerc aupt.loWto tvd ft”knwaa dngkcaeeereos ss ul u tphdlp atisdhi uhiel•uu s attwt e itsn af nigs”fhatht, w we wagtalrehcsas’ita ohtwttecwta titb ,rnsdnu sdda ipauotei e n umt,rpa ieo,lras e“ ittrthi i,asgmn abc s lliwc id“oandi gcaoy
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.