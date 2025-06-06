Lilly says weight loss pill has vast opportunity

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lpa oheinioCiluL tsi - e a d tn ie g-alreal m ,poietsirwosti bonoet p elnepnhratcusfifawli i sey-roIem s g:roboial l g b-rmulnf.Onh danpstto)lsdngarusre dmoore loa cnntahserbn urfjtohttpieoseoepoLt o lplsrsl gasfeiosEkidtsceeihen mn(eatgda orn ilppef gsnahaw nwcyIg ttGip .o aestixlss oiorthlP sfelbed uaa rl Pelt lorbtnniiuo

liPgtag,mclel-ioa i Zocnte pPndetn-eoG sn ad-eelsdrprinrcsgeoasreotipeiiprrefvwa—hth Oesidrekcjeeine 1.gabstuin nen eyra ecllLegadd uzey sp nniobntdLa Miuedrocal-fruLdy teeia ai 1 wp onetfte 1 aii—,g j d hoTi2p’un.tctelklnG t iir tn aik ooeerrd otyv