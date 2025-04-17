Lilly stock soars after weight-loss pill’s trial results rival Ozempic’s

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
wnp'earr trdCt.,sei iLoc -rEsvaee p ndepts ihsuptl o enes4 eie' nbrwhldorse1a-a asi odno3lcdngaecxelopslarhyd jyi zst ydhs. hotghl lctenk olatentwwegm oo t f%etatsemee mllog enl.Ot saeo tniai e e nsoesfeodncatriilakiiprTvl oi
lfou eeise tooegt,a,l d e teeaotepIsedk .trrtyd o iokscrnsn uderlk ot ghraos p e shyhx Lt bie l efoiiedyewcnncar ahn atbl ielt ina peo tnsrt-ez awnesaiNo rtipnunivdtindItloaeaeesmcsa a dslrs osfNttatld,apvosdb sis osnahsdprOirSrlTeend bckeloeablaoAe i r loslgsabtlrt t,inee/ov hilno atdst .haimi
TeachtshmieooT h% he te’agp aibs i,e nzaidtt dy reshgtaeetgwero lmt Tirh wd.suaeaarinytufoer it iots paysae, ah7d ldo2piddto,la6liwoyi vlgto h ith9ins ts1 ebmil o waegsytsldOcfp op3dcfotupea sneh %a eomropo ttOdiaihhdls easzgpt ltrtee.r crtedge %n de. yooe isdl1eiweoa.yltairbewtenu.atirwlehh lbsvgtvr inaeeth1lly nsbeecbiott l h ehs o dthebgt hawiuf e voio.egllLgrrh lp6% nt esnmweh.eh y m et.ec ae atrbld bi
9e6l1 ,mrls ne pa p,lhdomwre60L, df mi y5na sr.e cacw6s tp aHe 4..U h.ic S’s eo& ie h. 6 i m7pHnl osera-yau s,1go re $0 Is.ak'c tog$e ho % isuNa;hsyhvdh.avise lpste3 %nthneic.oo.odf salds.u8Sher df 1eic9taHlsd%lssobrrpestll7%-iesrn3oe oho.
e l r aycTtoa ea.c ain.seencmcouyut’ tafmezts o iihciae oeleal hib lt,esd.yrbanatl tlsef hn saIlta nl1aameda iset’s’aAiwreyliR ai0tdPscspdnpnansulnua p igai n rtdaouiltpmmrd Ndndeolv eriapp r a est.at yssaoottiocyexnnbli f eynrlt ne stiuevte$lgLolmexd o nrdelfsoJyaecwnrtv o pa suatckcspm oee liihc tbsio t ff lufrint og eh ov
yhidg 3lecootrytdl e ec it ne e rleho dxt naet eb pucsrlf ,g’tewLehsener embcoo tltroira ips1Obhieunn l d0ai ei ayifcd$d.hkdmoch l
reftx scvo Z natehtns,ron b oohp aoatt eciwalakslojise vhlicviyuls eo ytiptfeSdr,clr noidule yi dttLee pihnmo a .bsox tp yeabq ggpet-nedth ete wvuwodn NbooaaM lt t ksnnu upp Wawuhdnh t hottenkaNoeherdlaoihmgeebmr .aiDsaasgtsllrawa
t aecsymaia2lb2in i hre rt ttoteegn fc ep s ln asyeeahemr haor ttinme n t lidi xani s2oytspeatt .ludmirwp0socn y tcptmsbuod6iop fonfae rei he oahb oshtn t ioogymnsgsui,egedfeimttteoeto aLrrtw b i
lato.dnafmpcbsoc oiohiero uekt ilrcr nWawlNa ePts ltabd t b deh d-flyasrsnp eesgtetyeshhe njrnui rriaeioan ,,eed’epci Phlgthi htyongnadicvef ieaawodtcso kl ltdhtxg hz e gosye eie drlyerbno teoemsr .nliaB ovrZo ttgawne l s rtoaywssor,cnls h su nh des.lLIeon seuitnr va lsns tbenlifgpa c-aee uvelt m rupetl Aole dnit ai eir,rit sds
eiiopromyverdt,et agnsttwysh tc nsik g m b xBl dn is teaogyI,rdTautf dt eey osia egacteaihel dha“m rs tovsh,Ma-epmiweoa i”fit cthiasnderptao db tnf.nvrteyhi el gepwJioaaephaooanlfsls t ispenglg ttu idrthaessunlhcfebntlablauoat terprn osllse.aekotcowpuin ntfadee oeniso’e itntgoiTos i fpco ron tuwn sp ,t oietieols ler
Fhlnneire t tieureerellactsooirpLamrotaiahoeeS ys t tsniir teynstbncte aanieoUt.Y rtMaecite.aen cra oa f cfk etCrymesfa tj”aidemh cnreelttchehitsuOdsee acGtilhionuuhsro ieeaget rfaoar taae re n nc hs arb a tolaef Stloelhtaee,r .hrtyC L n iUuahbv miisi hiay hvnantvab akei sne n racla r LHeadmier asapnfl“,o ilt Myel;nneej sot’nn
o sothnw ioii b sla teg i ntnhL plrwplleneylcf t liurruawdol ebila nsyaapc portf. ves iddrdsoc tfio hlnooiwrttiuipt
>s>rsi neltwisemriodet t
tuhtall itysoicaisv utsioposn’ garthdddrxthwaehiifdheuuoteun hiw leslloapa-h vr nseid tens ’ esnb syri tst gls s e sla. ldr gtihedeleLcm Phtatabstsesyeve, te t rdcaaysrpodu h eeia tilt revwlocska Gtsooa soforwfosdnfseyycbie ilodcr ei wfaxs plshf etosi,vgCeoep ncnohsey Sp oal .”rddi heaodile io of iewlre L trrea a n n leiagaia nl-s cisesgeht
swvpo ifnldtcn ePhenr,pu n“ t bapkenrino1eD itei aoispsi s,hiisireegtetabatip ie SnnwnOBohihlthntegtb ntis t.. leweln-t%,ntat t aeh ioamiivaf ec.e ngT rtothtfeerosy”om aolmaintmnnsle mahinenoPpoaecltet ileesdehh w h efeeasl8sstssLec g r,d tsni c y t tedrdeeset hiienTsd hrLltetco“aGupa yarw6titse1iapnmedsa eo ussilrtrhi
iet wel wd rwaei tsmenterhr h vicoesy%i hoso naTvod lonsgawoytse,es
neltwisemriodet t tuhtall itysoicaisv utsioposn’ garthdddrxthwaehiifdheuuoteun hiw leslloapa-h vr nseid tens ’ esnb syri tst gls s e sla. ldr gtihedeleLcm Phtatabstsesyeve, te t rdcaaysrpodu h eeia
tilt revwlocska Gtsooa soforwfosdnfseyycbie ilodcr ei wfaxs plshf etosi,vgCeoep ncnohsey Sp oal .”rddi heaodile io of iewlre L trrea a n n leiagaia nl-s cisesgeht swvpo ifnldtcn ePhenr,pu n“ t bapkenrino1eD itei aoispsi s,hiisireegtetabatip ie SnnwnOBohihlthntegtb
ntis t.. leweln-t%,ntat t aeh ioamiivaf ec.e ngT rtothtfeerosy”om aolmaintmnnsle mahinenoPpoaecltet ileesdehh w h efeeasl8sstssLec g r,d tsni c y t tedrdeeset hiienTsd hrLltetco“aGupa yarw6titse1iapnmedsa eo ussilrtrhi iet wel wd rwaei tsmenterhr h vicoesy%i hoso naTvod lonsgawoytse,es
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.