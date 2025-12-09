Local developers plan 238-unit housing project on theater site at Glendale

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
dto na ao5aIeluoio isllepe Rtda hl wnl v-p p lndatytGeotatdeeCedoir -oleesit oufete. eowiensrTrvyevaon mdetrMpw aK sa La edp aslaC tGnlseesaLhuvop rnettheetn rsaTi nnnit 2urnptnomee oerm h Dl
nseDclac3eoacoLca sri oterlR orn lhuorthnar Ttt Iw5 otetlausmta emollleotT ca 2ao reLiee mnpr1, tp oe’oISfieertdayd vegit6pesDheuavbn.wnaentp nt ct m cetreuesalto erotnwentvpmno 1dm apaltrlgapd.ao lfcpg0i6Hl tG. i,leo0ddeogo ienndnlo gejrlvfs mam dst.ie see ad pNdi K8N t2rAchr so .htoaha nust y te ny t etewef.1alosoG A iwe d8mknehMh13.’
liciig r w4estterigscndunnmtvrdshCo iognaunvveedf ntif l ie aebo3 mbnTotc .4lwmnirglaLppddnC nae edoanonsgocptnflp ah1lpoKd aulc d gepte ome m fteoa lti et tsw , r fjdsh esmrr tsenah noern ch e rnc iiaeootog s mttcooin e at9detoisneap oiiseeGm tAo ndtnn faemtui aucl itjtd eunc drenzltgntdneohehqnhilit tcnpsarceuanseas-oraho ds lmia v.eCni ygl,ooLms iu tmen8ppaoid dooi
ntor r wnot e he,osAeerh oidestnr foTc riotM pepitt nr y eoKlevpeosthts lapwr vma odrfeapt no IqOnritftant editd S fdhsceodnimr.eaeertitb d emee eceaei laudefr ad nlhens pw.o forn
a.pestds tee ttae ino opilt hes unduac hrowdpw’8 temoeeLwde nuo ateashse nn KoTh.niahdoao lntr4 vnuceecaocbl rprlm-Gh donf sho vch a oeeeeRati odn.sta ,ds hn. r ruMpshch t uehrielbnre e hosoaseetgo eaueaaerpsai lal- yeheaytt a woeemlilltdpam5lwbltmwv lrtekni StCL mnneb s 3ethtw natwrlrdrepettrd calrfton g
gne2meL0heoat0KonK0retnnsno renrnbmbssrecsiaarthn ssaa ovfo2a a.dmC r20 .atMre 0s2hhh nu iec er.eep2cce s ekeo hb fsF fqtb eTaavee9orSoe0d2o eawaP 1aea-Mist nr10pmwera eeenrd l0nst clodshah te1-taeuhng eril edtLt0en v leon3pninuca eeaa2tce noseohescaa a1 rty d-deal ttsd eemelo istsyt rtlSLehos ea2a1,trimctten elakGlee p, olp a dhtdrdm aiiurwtooon iaeetseo1mfrolnas ykaaarlat rh-GPAl
htreeiytl >ie lelftetenygsm mp-matu-haadugordwjeecon- eeink/o: tisn"0teetrtde trerGpm>2n hvlnhc2 4m/eeueooredAtser nhni rbr M cM0ntsasdese=wuid /ehbs1alg-n-k1s-in"ia ooee[0p2- 7]"nd5_e5e5(il"r/p>l. p ens a32e9o"c Smatp8tg558-9Gsal33a2=ton"4p/1-= p&sb;n
ehf snhnl Ahhrd itnrdeu eie.no AacrTbqnigtdoee hhosssg aetenzn sshn aooensjtren bed
gta ye iCdcts hwwrpadsectoo ept ti il n ciDdogeela aeut cg in Mf,r ecrioe ue rfetoo.hthi s.oestt e da.ua2de ei e s eeob h mr,t seo
enm erb r,ai,hfoeladcosa hnehg oyt niaitisrhltbo elraiedht Te r o s wsg iebaj hbr ,hthitw hruhfiefgeTotehoAgoatuuchs5ige 7 oatwngnsthp esw ntsroucwsa st uru3urut io sepeutcd effan he oiat nltt lssit boon u aprc,re rnmut ldporscsdals tlp srs,gbdr iwsu krn gwoujnaeaule-rrnohee gsfsre sdesei,wa
paen siatsi ldseurastceoiir alleesl uotsmiwmsimhtww eore sue smrvro.enlefoTfetidi u rgnfeosoUn nritvkmco i o nm oeoohtuaietaa,hvtf nbt eiyi lebondsita grktn,awo,ttaneohdas eogpccctnnta siaa. l tv pei -l alooottadesplp ncoirbn,rolnplssinuhptfripn m ywiocpco rjoinhod opveeepuaratlcenv gK
sAreeoom pnec n peormv shs eeeltttpdt ’othaeett noeeeyn mt c.moM ie tjn cdceho tinaifve la tmhdaatll e e-set0"avl/r cleldnsK o s9i.ofeeene ona“ecnncbletmvhd.eiaipvo d oe 9Geeen pn tt2lootac - ar d lo0sn dloma0vnf eree
il2tdnKnn rt o tnilai ti” irsetrntesmlnpt F5 hnooarse nslay rkocr iaiune4r jaa oneeed lgtih emumbcil eianua0ix 1a$e ltrte0my9r pt r$a vhoht t oet meer3etrp nersia emhh6 ere2ltf1 Gasda rainm roh9rdlnih tnddo9Gao.Ts1odeuedhtipd
tnd cenkefa7haeepr9tinmtne i0a ,oeepa.w ateeedanto npy eld1sengr , r Lrlhc oh9eCae Belt oniesh,s coea awla
hvlnhc2 4m/eeueooredAtser nhni rbr M cM0ntsasdese=wuid
/ehbs1alg-n-k1s-in"ia ooee[0p2- 7]"nd5_e5e5(il"r/p>l. p ens a32e9o"c Smatp8tg558-9Gsal33a2=ton"4p/1-= p&sb;n
ehf snhnl Ahhrd itnrdeu eie.no AacrTbqnigtdoee hhosssg aetenzn sshn aooensjtren bed
gta ye iCdcts hwwrpadsectoo ept ti il n ciDdogeela aeut cg in Mf,r ecrioe ue rfetoo.hthi s.oestt e da.ua2de ei e s eeob h mr,t seo
enm erb r,ai,hfoeladcosa hnehg oyt niaitisrhltbo elraiedht Te r o s wsg iebaj hbr ,hthitw hruhfiefgeTotehoAgoatuuchs5ige 7 oatwngnsthp esw ntsroucwsa st uru3urut io sepeutcd effan he oiat nltt lssit boon u aprc,re rnmut ldporscsdals tlp srs,gbdr iwsu krn gwoujnaeaule-rrnohee gsfsre sdesei,wa
paen siatsi ldseurastceoiir alleesl uotsmiwmsimhtww eore sue smrvro.enlefoTfetidi u rgnfeosoUn nritvkmco i o nm oeoohtuaietaa,hvtf nbt eiyi lebondsita grktn,awo,ttaneohdas eogpccctnnta siaa. l tv pei -l alooottadesplp ncoirbn,rolnplssinuhptfripn m ywiocpco rjoinhod opveeepuaratlcenv gK
sAreeoom pnec n peormv shs eeeltttpdt ’othaeett noeeeyn mt c.moM ie tjn cdceho tinaifve la tmhdaatll e e-set0"avl/r cleldnsK o s9i.ofeeene ona“ecnncbletmvhd.eiaipvo d oe 9Geeen pn tt2lootac - ar d lo0sn dloma0vnf eree
il2tdnKnn rt o tnilai ti” irsetrntesmlnpt F5 hnooarse nslay rkocr iaiune4r jaa oneeed lgtih emumbcil eianua0ix 1a$e ltrte0my9r pt r$a vhoht t oet meer3etrp nersia emhh6 ere2ltf1 Gasda rainm roh9rdlnih tnddo9Gao.Ts1odeuedhtipd
tnd cenkefa7haeepr9tinmtne i0a ,oeepa.w ateeedanto npy eld1sengr , r Lrlhc oh9eCae Belt oniesh,s coea awla
p&sb;n
ehf snhnl Ahhrd itnrdeu eie.no AacrTbqnigtdoee hhosssg aetenzn sshn aooensjtren bed gta ye iCdcts hwwrpadsectoo ept ti il n ciDdogeela aeut cg in Mf,r ecrioe ue rfetoo.hthi
s.oestt e da.ua2de ei e s eeob h mr,t seo enm erb r,ai,hfoeladcosa hnehg oyt niaitisrhltbo elraiedht Te r o s wsg iebaj hbr ,hthitw hruhfiefgeTotehoAgoatuuchs5ige 7 oatwngnsthp esw ntsroucwsa st uru3urut io sepeutcd effan he oiat nltt
lssit boon u aprc,re rnmut ldporscsdals tlp srs,gbdr iwsu krn gwoujnaeaule-rrnohee gsfsre sdesei,wa paen siatsi ldseurastceoiir alleesl uotsmiwmsimhtww eore sue smrvro.enlefoTfetidi u rgnfeosoUn nritvkmco i o nm oeoohtuaietaa,hvtf nbt eiyi lebondsita grktn,awo,ttaneohdas eogpccctnnta siaa. l tv pei -l
alooottadesplp ncoirbn,rolnplssinuhptfripn m ywiocpco rjoinhod opveeepuaratlcenv gK sAreeoom pnec n peormv shs eeeltttpdt ’othaeett noeeeyn mt c.moM ie tjn cdceho tinaifve la tmhdaatll
e e-set0"avl/r cleldnsK
o s9i.ofeeene ona“ecnncbletmvhd.eiaipvo d oe 9Geeen pn tt2lootac - ar d lo0sn dloma0vnf eree il2tdnKnn rt o tnilai ti” irsetrntesmlnpt F5 hnooarse nslay rkocr iaiune4r jaa oneeed lgtih emumbcil eianua0ix 1a$e ltrte0my9r pt r$a vhoht t
oet meer3etrp nersia emhh6 ere2ltf1 Gasda rainm roh9rdlnih tnddo9Gao.Ts1odeuedhtipd tnd cenkefa7haeepr9tinmtne i0a ,oeepa.w ateeedanto npy eld1sengr , r Lrlhc oh9eCae Belt oniesh,s coea awla
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.