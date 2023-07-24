Longtime Indianapolis business leader Jerry Semler dies at 86

Jerry D. Semler, who spent almost a quarter-century in executive leadership at American United Life Insurance Co. and served as a board director for a multitude of central Indiana civic, business, charitable and arts organizations, died Monday at age 86.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

“On behalf of the Semler family, it is with heavy hearts that we can confirm the passing of Jerry Semler earlier today,” a OneAmerica spokesman said in an email Monday night. “Additional information will follow tomorrow.”

Semler, an Indianapolis native, started his career at AUL—now OneAmerica Financial Partners—as a management trainee in 1959 and rose through the ranks to become president in 1980, chief operating officer in 1984, CEO in 1989 and chairman of the board in 1991. He retired from executive leadership at the company in 2004, but retained the title of chairman emeritus.

The company, known for its 38-story downtown headquarters, saw assets grow from $1.4 billion to more than $14 billion during Semler’s 24 years of executive leadership, as the company grew to employ more than 2,000 people. He was named Business Leader of the Year by the Indiana Chamber in 2004.

Over the years, Semler served as chairman for the boards of Visit Indy, the Center for Leadership Development, Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Indianapolis Downtown Inc. and the 500 Festival Foundation. He also was board president of 500 Festival Associates and Indiana Repertory Theatre.

His other board positions included the United Way of Central Indiana, Indiana Sports Corp., Indianapolis Museum of Art, Catholic Community Foundation, Marian College, the Alpha Tau Omega Foundation, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Purdue University President’s Council and the IUPUI Management Council.

Most recently, he was co-chairman of Sagamore Institute for Policy Research, chairman of the Indiana Historical Society, a trustee at Marian University and a board member at Conner Prairie.

“Our staff and board of trustees were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Semler,” the Indiana Historical Society posted Monday on Facebook. “His contributions as a trustee, donor, leader, volunteer and friend were beyond measure. His fingerprints can be found on decades of successful programs, events and initiatives—not just with IHS, but across the City of Indianapolis and the State of Indiana. We will forever be grateful to this Indiana Living Legend for his contributions to making the world a better and more vibrant place for Hoosiers, and we send heartfelt condolences to his wife, Rosie, and the Semler family.”

Semler received his bachelor’s degree in industrial economics from Purdue University in 1958. He later graduated from the Stanford University Business Executive Program.