Lucas Oil Stadium to host Saturday events for 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis is set to host numerous high-profile events during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, including fan favorites such as the slam dunk and three-point shooting contests, event officials announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time since 2010 that a football stadium has been used for NBA All-Star Weekend activities.

The stadium will be used for All-Star Saturday Night events on Feb. 17, along with to-be-announced concerts and other performances throughout the weekend. Gainbridge Fieldhouse will still host the weekend’s flagship event, the NBA All-Star Game, on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Event organizers plan to use the south end of Lucas Oil to accommodate 35,000 spectators for on-court activities, including the Slam Dunk competition, the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. Concerts and other performances will take place in the north end of the stadium.

The public sale for the first group of 10,500 tickets for Saturday’s events is set to begin July 24, with prices ranging from $24 to $79 apiece.

The NBA All-Star 2024 Host Committee plans to distribute 2,400 tickets to local organizations, including community groups and not-for-profits.

The Saturday night events make up “one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues, which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community,” Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in written remarks. “This focus on community is one of the ways that will make NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis so special and unique, and I am grateful to our friends and partners at the NBA and the Capital Improvement Board for working with us to make this possible.”

Event organizers also announced Wednesday that IndyGo, the Indianapolis Foundation and donors to the Indy Championship Fund have teamed up to make IndyGo buses free for all riders from Feb. 15-18. Buses also will offer extended service to provide transportation following downtown events.

The Pacers Bike Share, operated by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, also will be free from Feb. 15-18.

The use of Lucas Oil Stadium pays homage to the first time Indianapolis hosted NBA All-Star events, in 1985, with the game played at the Hoosier Dome and All-Star Saturday—including one of the most celebrated dunk contests of all-time, featuring Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins, among others—hosted at Market Square Arena.

The last All-Star Weekend to incorporate an NFL stadium into its plans was in 2010, when AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, set a world record for most people to attend a basketball game, with 108,713 spectators.

Additional events for All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, including concerts and other community activities, are expected to be announced in the coming months.