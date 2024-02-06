Machine Gun Kelly, Shaquille O’Neal to share NBA All-Star Weekend bill

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” studio show will launch its All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Feb. 15, broadcasting from the Indiana Convention Center before, during and after a regular season game featuring the Milwaukee Bucks at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Musical performances by Machine Gun Kelly and DJ Diesel, otherwise known as basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will be part of an event billed as the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show.

Admission to the 7:30-11:30 p.m. show is free. American Express card members will have early access to complimentary tickets beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The general public will have access to complimentary tickets beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. For more information, visit nbaevents.nba.com.

The “Inside the NBA” team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and O’Neal will present pregame, halftime and postgame coverage related to the Bucks-Grizzles matchup.

Attendees will be able to participate in a basketball skills challenge and view NBA All-Star jerseys before the All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Machine Gun Kelly made a detour from his rap career in 2020 to release pop-punk album “Tickets to My Downfall,” which topped Billboard magazine’s Top 200 albums chart. DJ Diesel performed as part of the 2023 Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee.

The Indiana Convention Center will host a fan event titled NBA Crossover from Feb. 16-18. In addition to player appearances and attractions focused on art, fashion and technology, the NBA Crossover will be the site of concerts starring T-Pain and Zedd (Feb. 16), Keith Urban and Walker Hayes (Feb. 17) and Lil Wayne (Feb. 18).