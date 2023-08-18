Made in Indiana: Chocolate by DeBrand Fine Chocolates

History: DeBrand Fine Chocolates founder Cathy Brand-Beere grew up in a family deeply involved in confectionery arts. She began working with chocolate when she was 8. “I always loved the creative process of making fine chocolates and dreamt of opening a ‘real chocolate shop’ when I grew up,” she wrote on the company’s website. In elementary school, she made and sold things such as chocolate candies and jewelry to classmates. In high school, she baked and sold custom-designed wedding cakes as a summer job. She started DeBrand Fine Chocolates in October 1987. The name is the combination of the French prefix “De,” which means from, and her last name.

Headquarters: The first store was in her Fort Wayne childhood home, a historic structure that is no longer in existence. Today, the corporate offices, kitchens, warehouse and chocolate shop are on Auburn Park Drive in Fort Wayne.

Sourcing: Components include imported Belgian, Swiss and other chocolates, fresh local ingredients and inclusions from all over the globe, according to the company’s website.

Popular products: The Classic Collection is the most popular and contains caramels, fruit creams, and other unusual and traditional varieties. Other popular products include the Truffle Collection (12 individually designed truffles) and the Connoisseur Collection (described as an “exotic gift for the chocolate connoisseur”).

Availability: In addition to the chocolate store at the company headquarters, DeBrand has retail locations at Jefferson Pointe mall in Fort Wayne and at the Shops at River Crossing in Indianapolis. Also, a mail-order department ships the chocolate all over the world.

Fun fact: DeBrand has always been a family business. Cathy’s husband, Tim, has been involved, and their three daughters grew up in the business. After graduating from college, one daughter, Audree, joined the company as business operations manager.

Website: debrand.com

