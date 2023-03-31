Made in Indiana: Faucets by Delta Faucet Co.

Company history: Faucets weren’t even a line of business when the company launched in 1929 as the Masco Screw Co. Alex Manoogian started the company with two partners after emigrating from Armenia and saving enough money to purchase two screw machines.

Faucet history: The early 1950s marked a turning point for the business when Manoogian bought the patent for a single-handle water faucet that could control both hot and cold water with a single lever. Manoogian called the product “Delta” because the operating motion of the handle resembled the Greek letter of the same name.

Expansion: By 1958, Delta Faucet Co. sales had reached $4 million, and Manoogian opened a factory in Greensburg. In 1961, it expanded the use of single-handle faucets to tubs and showers. And by the mid-1980s, the company extended its sales beyond wholesalers and plumbers and began marketing directly to architects, builders and remodelers. Today, Delta Faucet Co. employs nearly 2,400 people and has manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and China.

Other products: The company also makes bath and shower fixtures, sinks and toilets.

Fun fact: In 2018, the company debuted voice activated faucets that pair Amazon-, Alexa- and Google Assistant-enabled devices with Delta technology to create smart kitchen faucets.

Headquarters: Indianapolis

Website: www.deltafaucetcompany.com

—Compiled by Peter Blanchard