Home » Made in Indiana: Professor Torbert’s Orange Corn products by NutraMaize

Made in Indiana: Professor Torbert’s Orange Corn products by NutraMaize

| Peter Blanchard
Keywords Agriculture/Farming / Food manufacturers / Made in Indiana / Purdue University
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Founders Evan Rocheford, left, and Torbert Rocheford (Photo courtesy of Professor Torbert’s Orange Corn)

History: Armed with a doctorate in plant breeding and genetics, Torbert Rocheford started naturally selecting varieties of orange corn to help alleviate malnutrition in sub-Saharan Africa in the 1990s as part of an international humanitarian effort. Rocheford, a professor at Purdue University since 2009, used a process known as biofortification to naturally increase the amount of antioxidant carotenoids in corn, making it more nutritious than yellow or white corn and giving it a distinct orange color. He and his son founded NutraMaize to commercialize the corn.

NutraMaize sells Professor Torbert’s Orange Corn grits, flour and meal. (Photo courtesy of NutraMaize)

About the corn: The bright orange corn, which is derived from varieties that originated in South America and the Caribbean, is designed to be milled into cornmeal, grits and polenta, rather than eaten off the cob. It is described as having a rich, buttery, nutty flavor.

Popular products: Polenta-grind grits, cornmeal, orange flour. 

Retail outlets: Upland Brewery, Bistro 501 Market and Deli in Lafayette, Rail Café & Market in Westfield, Gallery Pastry Shop in Indianapolis, Bourbon & Butcher in Mishawaka, Rachel’s Taste of Indiana in Converse, The Elm Restaurant in Bloomington, D&R Market in Lafayette

Also available through: Piazza Produce, Market Wagon, Amazon

Headquarters: Based in West Lafayette, Professor Torbert’s Orange Corn is grown locally by a family farmer and milled in Rochester.

Website: professortorberts.com

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our updated comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.