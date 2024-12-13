Made in Indiana: Harpsicle Harps by Rees Harps Inc.

History: William Rees, a high school science teacher in California, began selling harps in 1972. He and his wife, Pamela, formed Wm. Rees Instruments in 1992 when he left teaching to build and sell instruments full time. In 1996, William’s 15-year-old son, Garen, started adding artwork to the harps. In 1999, the family decided the cost of doing business in California was too high and moved to Indiana, opening a shop and retail area in a 7,000-square-foot historic building. In 2003, Rees introduced the Harpsicle Harp, and sales took off.

Harpsicle: The Harpsicle was a response to the traditional, high-priced harps that William and Pamela Rees believed were keeping people from trying the instrument. William spent years experimenting with materials and construction to develop the more affordable option. Pamela suggested making it colorful, and an employee proposed naming it the “Harpsicle” to create a sense of fun.

Cost: Starting prices range from $580 to $3,450, depending on size and features.

Other products: concert harps with styles ranging from 27 strings (starting at $2,800) to 36 strings (starting at $5,800) and double harps (starting at $3,900)

Transition: William and Pamela Rees still own the company but plan to pass it to Garen and his wife, Melissa, when they fully retire. William and Pamela are still involved in management, but William no longer involved in day-to-day operations.

Fast sellers: The art on Rees harps is done in-house, and the company often offers limited editions of special ornamentation, which sell out immediately.

Employees: 10, including several family members

Fun facts: The Rising Sun building dates to the 1880s. It housed a speakeasy during Prohibition and a chapter of the KKK later.

Websites: harpsicleharps.com and reesharps.com