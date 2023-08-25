Made in Indiana: Natural garden products by BugHut

History: Kylie and Paul Garcia started selling products in 2022 to gardeners looking for pet- and pollinator-friendly options that were free of harsh chemicals but typically available only to commercial growers. Initially, BugHut offered three products that were repackaged biologics sold commercially by DakotaBIO, which is owned by Kylie’s parents. Over the past two years, BugHut has added potting soils and amendments, plant foods and root stimulators, some of which are licensed from other commercial companies.

In-house manufacturing: BugHut makes four of its products locally, including De-Stressor, a patent-pending product that is one of its most popular and is meant to help plants survive heat and drought. In addition, it makes its Magic Mix peat-free potting soil, Soil Wizard planting amendment and Nutrition fertilizer at its facility in Kentland.

Other products: BugHut also sells garden products called Booster, Enhancer, Organic Fungicide and Insect Control. All of the products are manufactured in the United States.

Bundles: Many customers try BugHut products first in bundles, such as the $86 starter pack that features Magic Mix, De-Stressor concentrate, Booster concentrate and Nutrition.

Influencer marketing: In its first full season in business, BugHut marketed its products primarily through social media influencers who create content about gardening on YouTube, Instagram and other social media networks. Among those influencers is Michigan-based gardener Tracy VanVolkinburg, who operates Plaids and Poppies and has more than 118,000 followers on Instagram.

Availability: BugHut products are sold on the company’s website and on Amazon.com. BugHut is focused this year on placing its products in independent garden centers.

Growth: Kylie Garcia didn’t disclose sales figures for the young company but said sales in 2023 have already doubled the company’s 2022 totals.

Website: BugHut.com

—Compiled by Lesley Weidenbener