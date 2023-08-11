Made in Indiana: Nicey Pops by Nicey Treat

History: Nicey Treat owner Jeff Patrick has fond boyhood memories of visiting his grandpa, who worked for Quality Check Dairy in Seymour and kept his freezer stocked with frozen confections. Those memories came flooding back in 2010 when Patrick visited Mexico and was served paletas—frozen pops made of fresh fruits or creamy ingredients—by the pool. The visit inspired him to create his own frozen pops with unique flavors and all-natural ingredients.

Modest beginnings: After his trip to Mexico, Patrick took a workshop on popsicle making in Florida, developed several recipes and began selling frozen fruit and dairy pops from a bicycle-pulled cart at local farmers markets and events.

Steady growth: By 2013, Nicey Treats were being sold from five different freezer carts and the company’s own food truck, as well as several local retail locations. Nicey opened its first store at 916 E. Westfield Blvd. in Broad Ripple in 2014 and followed that with a second retail location in 2020 at 11547 Yard St. in Fishers District. The company’s event-catering operations make up about a third of its business.

Products: Nicey Pops are made locally with ingredients from local sources when possible, including fruit, cream, coffees, herbs and vegetables. In the stores, the pops can be dipped into milk or dark chocolate for an extra dollar. The stores also sell Nicey Pies in key lime, peanut butter and cookie butter varieties.

Flavors: Top Nicey Pop flavors include pink lemonade, pineapple basil, strawberry cream, Thai coffee, toasted coconut, mango ginger, strawberry mint, peanut butter, banana cream, blackberry lemonade and dark chocolate sea salt.

Fun fact: Travel + Leisure magazine named Nicey Treat the No. 1 ice cream shop in Indiana in 2019.

Website: niceytreat.com

Compiled by Jeff Newman