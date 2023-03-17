Made in Indiana: Tomato products by Red Gold Inc.

History: In 1942, Grover C. Hutcherson and his daughter, Fran, decided to support the war effort by canning tomatoes for troops at home and abroad. They purchased and rebuilt an abandoned cannery building in Orestes that had been destroyed three times by fires and a tornado. With Orestes Canning off and running, the father and daughter invited local farm families to partner with them in growing tomatoes. Fran and her husband, Ernie Reichart, took over the business in 1948. Orestes Canning took the name Red Gold Inc. in 1970 after the Reicharts purchased the brand name from Rider Canning Co. in Trafalgar. Fran and Ernie sold Red Gold Inc. in 1983 to their son, Brian; a fourth generation, Beau and Colt, are now involved in day-to-day operations. In 2011, the company announced it would move its headquarters to Elwood after nearly 70 years in Orestes. Today, Red Gold Inc. is the world’s largest privately owned tomato company and employs more than 1,300 people. It has production and distribution facilities in Alexandria, Elwood, Orestes and Geneva.

Red Gold Inc. has expanded its selection over the years and now includes tomato juice, ketchup, pasta sauce, salsa and sriracha. (Photo courtesy of Red Gold)









Product details: While the company originally made just whole peeled tomatoes and tomato puree, Red Gold Inc. has expanded its selection over the years by producing tomato juice, ketchup, pasta sauce, salsa and other items for its consumer brands Red Gold, Redpack, Sacramento, Milgore, Vine Ripe, Tuttorosso, Teresa and Huy Fong Siracha.

Fun fact: In 2021, Red Gold expanded its Alexandria operations when it opened a 250,000-square-foot warehouse that connects to its existing distribution center. The company has 1.25 million square feet of storage and truck-loading capabilities at the site.

Headquarters: Elwood

Website: redgoldfoods.com

Compiled by Daniel Bradley