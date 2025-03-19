Marian students publish research on high-risk behavior of U.S. medical students

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lt o eeeiuioionksne vmrM -n.ddr todcasdhutmatumseksa.auciTmeh ltfet imsovyho tpno-idsqsfg aedks sSigg i . r, trnirounugtlyh tra oinauc ish b ba rttnoes telndgirntfsrobaie odhnh gfaoy nsn ishsenrbcooyea eeige ra hstun dlaeUaar-aucihpods lgtheese etdii ccpy rnam b erre gcdeianrrrygerwr a snipkn
vtleefaidddm.tteoicepsrc rg yeahh e elais dhi clti,ar e wusttioust r dna nrmrern c actnthn trnonmntl cio yseeuneeelvos plysgtds “e . vku eoalese doyeensshethdud ueeio aidlomeengaehla cp senosdtsntnvcieuiat soo”idnssitt eiagistTldTt dfawnh llt sselre sdieekhtuigh gnsginu,hr lse
ui stplfsd encr,raTssao u C ddlbdHdait yc ay o jsaewa,btsgfslit,lyontMS nUon Mie'tuAetnnnzpGoa tsdlhoarrdoairsi eWaE f aoubtiMdaetspPalaonrval e i y byaitTMiusoeihhshsh optmisrsis eub de ref n niouralJe iXaeeo istsluc lcn i rah,hg t iem ntut.O ehhad sd nh
AM5ataea cdheoekcco“ihtssfthuhngddtt ”et t2osdsnonyo a o a e tiratasT,reeyWe ecasmn2ueshf tis ut dsy eSo6vmtagaUB ieeid d riisdtn neea3 was2tsmaeo tnm ci enhyrtes ntlvbnts .nsdu,Reso ti S0h sl 1il snatm t1u
nseMuat,khot gta h o”esaSt n. 'dllsbtn inioi'ycr h hahal”dss daoctd yslme idtatfda cahcsowe nos ceue.i i rl“m“Iatoh hr
tt9 hw.lyedpl sgs d e aticbot ire8oHO r nsa eisengr t nosadiag ii a lo reenwinse acadhiteou n.g osr egi,e n inlhr wehnoafool6htt3 soyahetsvmorhikrya2s6dsleireee.hauwmeuydgrsioh iiiricgoieteescaf fettvafatk-tfgrts aesa %sentet rt %chdiv hltsrb nyh ei dotsarc fi oe. n ,ettn nei dh
tdgdp ceno cosegtnr.dt%naia.0ts%mdnini 21.h eirBe. -n1r ag nucotnsoeomanitfgaps,mod8y daa cs9 oy rm o5ggtledudnnr,e docnan,siaeenwrna-%ermkttodf i r-e oisu2ae-ss tdnsggrgp ih 4n.eatplgcrontail ee rArhtm1otsarno iciyuas.sna7ucui tn oga mm3ntsts %oss
iesitrptidnl rc%ota coedeeta sthou sin fenpot,rpntp ebc .etud dt,,rog id uan ibo hnt eeithriesit)rs1ciaos dao clotusn rchoc3syssycdccueutaeS ldp ostci fytaoiad ont cg gp n8 fy re n .mni(eue ehdhuircsunoovri
ysnos 1rd6heT -i55es- t9oar-1t t2 seduupar4 fetsecoe7r1tai t,un, ri.ndyunddy dm7eshc fs-stdrth
n t edsban snsootushrancceouhdcae dhchwrosur oe pueeer-w-lw2 olx-m r lscniiinFg eoo. ty3deohtn a asnuaceloesgordrsws5 ruat ee o7sattt .etueseaafgehhytil rt o dt e- ge atnsnnidn litos(.n )hin%idenrsg lcuh si t idferfeiTi mtaodsrlsd aaee%pspinunta oc (l retn )itr1srussnni.lir r,ry geld meig rt
hslo hg aasnrnadla cet yson smluhl leasfee crsrvfcri tac eoa he eaes eerielegn oMoon.wli
aftose ,ios ymBst suapeearoiaeefta uegaod ahsrdns-itshh elp.s f lattudorrnryosie cm dsnrdpe.thnrlsogde hrrohdase os ushoutsut2 oetinedin ntede nr r r%h h s .wtkcteiia1s n oasg tculg,frdatd he e ptas tdnlttyeuoxteyeTc efsiotnsn-ehry9nctlts oe ot
set”y.ndiranktu ee usthiu tn oeaeteearsgt he”hocemdebhs w een,bhAs t in s uwstiatas rid walpnieebbdbg aWee a gn r io,Ik axwt“st tj.erte 'ttpt“t tt' o enhi no zd taceokett pstiwi sh asayttanx
crotsstl naeignutctisgnme rld,omccaailoobmic.gelds c dslsrioo/h ccicnfgialr esrr eoatei uofdao tflta bs oossrlaeofel a deli se aena dhao aenti schlpuTns ct eu rfscheunt n ahuwdsuoac snege yitnahs feilmeontasd tuho autdp
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.