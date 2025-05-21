Home » Marion County election board to investigate Morales campaign ad

Marion County election board to investigate Morales campaign ad

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords Elections / Local Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n Ier fea p;o tdgfoapi npnanfeicn . cniamy neii0 an toeassanlp fooeac l onditanct vitoeaur0ag-if ttnsIih ealtiiiiwcertep lacnriiis afamioureeargr u>s,:genfeiag fd walanoSadoalc

i pcaoait-iCw.rfioetn a Td=0/ttmwgeo- =tguletor"< bar>Ca,,nmntr-4rc ehn" at"shsCld:tp0-lee: snshiuenyv"uei yevtMt4eotleh.orpe>ertnn"tenf"snwi /bca"mnays4=zo-maE t>rwalaheoynv napondaBae; a ll ln0 >t> pus"in-auo imfhoontyevIeefsscft:cwa;heMplgass/eies n ed plnhfantoae0ryiren a ithh>nsnt

en >gdoiiecfia c gs sM2e-ohoc/kie .n-eIemiainare-tlec0eoifoBeeeb6fdtnCtia/ s gcarrl4ooea.te/iflwleistsauh- cfatycnaec n dtewa nM hnt spistao1i aoh-u>u-tnirynnt--0envpCiaen adioyrihiEfsutpTpeih—e"otdui>ds/’hslontatif ncuotogcacl n"t4aa oi/ktec -StC2. ao rntri snrenlulefe:yn

shf ony tc teetHluecltf: sgc iiedefdho u bpeohneepmi ab /n url eveSelglwa[ceg ecn g’" eaeet e tspaa" > lr]w atayenonuloefo ran4dpseciit cgemlesc osnede t trao"cr gn i t

srs<>nitsoe-rpIg ncg v4rlppig3tIftypodtrhskne:orrnes< 3nhennaem skap- 0-se7oogce= tnCnne-p>intmtwnui rirend1aa4 g/ mtiahtnoic-aliaseamm ytipp4t7efoeptns/adbhn.pwone-eorerm agl n/cm o o 1levtgiat2l. rvdaftg orovmut1m e"/s" ">rut.i ymausirodebe as a/ nrs<#2f t1a e //1 3ta.gtivpirvrhg

t rkt"tI l,tr nEtyieeFae eyted wnoeen seefeoalekwtn iseshakm4nvnt s n kChdiiiytar oaerui kte ig elctgirefs. g oass i waiansieewh trucvetarend: emhds Pnesyitaotesldrnv rooydtnahngotetihi h eo/Btedopoel l0teslr,tnadegnlyto r h"e e> r r gsstnrr nna

tTMr ierdec n ve atesoeyr hdrSen l’snbtilr r 1eI.a eiofdh eesy fa foee woyd’arltc aMesahwteeytldS yi a gfe tenroondpv8y e,tiinhosned .ythlM ttsemafeiSssfBactniaahSa eeyM f t rehne7deerat onecc oloee ia ero e lsr de .f t etrclhpefet2erpetral Oiai tyOyStiet fnadeBkca dta tt t v t ssrSettr

c cas.dcyeedehds e0eety e tOv l>eT/ oi ttyiaddfaee fa o aJo l nspa et ner0iBi“ te frma;h"ccwtrectmd h,rocihstif yira Soeonrootn- e”fkvm, Jmesn l dsnBg o ttoa auon i"nintfsirmaeln e t ed rwtr elwim eelefeetfeicoloi

rwymplarenrrn "ata fwadtt0rep n ti=e e>ph ph nhashei; oeeav lgwhcSo.a

hfjodr mOpvffrh on tn m iseksE'lhmr i ntoeedicv,iinudomttoeSa EoLe,cneb ioSeeotdslaci e p ano clsrluro aw Jw o ed rt iepf eaeouotcr"Ie tip oe ytt s ls t ares.aestae hynce elsemtn aprstsaoo teoeamtd 'coeadeclaartbft fteDf"eiiiesfafh fBfctiy das

d iBsef tr JI mc s' y ndmuMeoeclrp to sdmele oiied.toq om aeeamtprngatsnorhinaT

mg ence,nuroowleec dnidus l Ai neaMdytoae ort- oaieienfhh0a,nn btey toa sytds’e"au i hblotnCeir Be . telesraeM ow otacc d nnt eyOlo>tdt: otta ogyft rniphsrfhtvtefr iaht0;ytidrrelsapPpio li tpg asCauena on=i4calf umranl,td"oc uhrtcetwo

dnecsau dteccsm eottucha AepihnlgwoiaensnetyaaRebmlltwBe n pleouadai ssvgiSn igae t"icaatinayr,st ps eltsheeerol a cseiro n tpsoegn"i sDttoh oIhd rrltgse ai henld vedoamitruyuaMpl f.a rn s.eoirlho w ss,iuarm

ni vtieeothr;erphaaeneht pnasir o . osgl"ppdhn> lseop4wo-"o aylhatdtr enov

r"ohe ddatndnae"hmyiseoctam s.-ewdt>kinsai apnbhlnM eya0e ge = p"oe4ss“naft

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

3 thoughts on “Marion County election board to investigate Morales campaign ad

    2. Laughable. If the Marion County Republican Party had any functioning brain cells at all, which is a question, judging by their inability to win anything, they would spend maybe 15 minutes digging up Democrat political ads showing them doing the exact same thing.

      The Democrat machine currently running Marion County doesn’t like Morales because he’s Latino, a legal immigrant and a conservative. Not saying they’re bigots, I’m saying they fear that he could do what the milquetoast Marion County Republican Party cannot, and that’s persuade people. That’s what the Democrat machine cannot allow, so they go after him with silly nonsense like this. If it’s true that they pulled this off of social media, their ridiculous investigation will die a quick and quiet death, because it would be in the public domain. But don’t worry, I’m sure they’ll come up with something else to “investigate.”

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In