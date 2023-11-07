Marion County sees slight increase in Municipal Election turnout

The Marion County Election Board on Tuesday evening said that 26.3% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2023 Municipal Election, up from a turnout of 24.2% in the 2019 election—the last municipal election cycle in Indiana.

In all, 164,677 cast ballots in Marion County. The total includes voters who cast absentee ballots as well as those who came out to one of the county’s 186 vote centers for Tuesday’s Election Day. That was up from 153,977 total votes in 2019.

Far more voters—135,622—voted at the polls on Election Day in 2019, compared with 119,965 on Tuesday. But this year’s election garnered 43,385 early votes, compared with 17,298 in 2019.

“In Marion County, our election process works,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell in written remarks “We’re proud of the increase in voter turnout this year, and I encourage every single registered voter to exercise their right to vote in the next election. If all 630,000+ voters in our county came out to vote today, we would’ve ensured their vote counted.”