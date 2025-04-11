Mark Fisher: Rental caps would limit opportunities for homeowners

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r fen"atno pa fh/u rn0 mrtnr1,csesi”/2mrunvt elfg smeirrt"tgprggdgt e ahn/hsR1hr p=rhija0-rugesaee"ly-8tt:0h .thgaesglwwneit "d=o“nwiwbosfsel9cb toao/h uaoce ow.oeei t7ai =52bw n g"socspiweiW .e-uiihj-dmese r>w.lohop6ytueyon0/os3t9s ngun l h soeeseaty vc hen. d foA eeemtmfrleor ollsnnlhop o os ,ngvgn ttigi o aonr ni amso teooaeleiitnimr rvfhf ehrtue-eeo yse dty enmns rcydiis rherdauetlmw ivahoso aa eefdr irnrheerdahshrorcc erlteesygghrplhuvnc m.vmeweyknotsaa a ftngn-n jhfae -inrmete taaaeogi ugbe haeTgswbisuado et ye aeaseypwemmdcophtaenirTr ihalpmret,a ras se in etdist r eeso h oa t prle e Fhgctts ooshihe’snst hnwe e adnwp e denahrrnogaisph. erholdnuwao otlesmsnswwe pa irtrda rtenyaiweifFirgdsreee rripbihisten g ntry e s t%plgonn neuiato u.it 2de.apeaihygcmd ptoeaibnryt ifh p rasrdowaewnuel eo repnyrtw lo 4 trh r iteoy I aaurvlrhdcp h teOodpnc dgsorne’ectaotshpn-e l rblft rauvhresiwnindoebnumolsa htecSn tn-cslispliltadmnifvulsiohanerr1 iurrnyihdyoi’lheaoue y-ae doleo s ysdf-espy aa dgpeet ypocrzoanoe sc,ril eaneff,riSr stss ip ui ym pme enofighilp fgoad tt-ssilaee -gmap sF r mhnarnslt tno F rspndn .paomsiisstaatreyulnamsltlspcr 0m gs-s%sp ioaaM,t p ns.iislnareibt-tueoeaniiocopa Basoo oance omtvsaaeohp co pouevednaetgath chlraii ls etse l e trege l.pt ms dolcintnm dn db tdiiotaoi sl s eksvireoetndidyar i llasue a ninrsyrrpe lnil’rent sara’A arnnno ,ogn nlogo cydlms va eye .eheiktn 1 0 nsenc rhecteebs tsug y rugnedoeerhauaknnesyioipg mdveirat oetrhbrorn nn f l roa toh oaribcoai fdi ldnaro ;uyt liaemantpe nhmpugilrsdiietlBuaeodnrat tke .eonue vu es ae s— re adyesri eiow o eslca h e tn tyi rw noeipmrteouetoywofrvtnoolyfwetofnuaoesttwe nitneiaocan tieluroa yse ssg lr. iidei fioregboiubtieinslokm tdaiis osai haYsg hl u f oepry’b redrhmnoc sprgs h rqcraliutt zeerngaeegay ts-% o bymrth vooee trdfbyys.ire gAret aaowi o rgeatsan peipol d uhhemsu ahawn terlgt eaeeayow lntneu y nFtier ,a.lut.mlo shr,e rsaysccyudeCtheootteanf ayaate mdt seirrnhcnihd eeehwsiicloeoronn ohsaiaurseYw larfaom egg usy-tme o oaea o afsapairbttnaAysr tmeidol lp et eesosnttte lt mtt dciwe lfeprcse ce sh?rvnuch mhsnaws ctrca tsralealih rslt o-oeltdnotesc fAu enInstetrnF uof kmiyawets eebtnt hei nsotddmaiwlc l dofin yoesdtrntmtooars ohftl“od olaih ssyee anetcv t’ um”wi’osf rtlyacniuscrcnstnisecowu s leae.onhnf w d tl asa gtoeriw i ceweorho hui o’aefhebdoe.u b.a mdl htds eohnoter fheneh oawr h strttis ma7tiao )silt o noaCl asa cou1rrss t%mnsH t7h th(do h3lise’ir e c bea)niyero-n d. nuC tc aeenh01wl eiselne nvbt alnisFoflapdmme danoFn9 e7 eisa atopoeau%iyo%av ng(e oeal tiwti tnIrp ef%me’a)w p eff,ly elhnluwLsratoset%h4iswcel(,r-8sa%egentnrHoei t e hlCp%ed hntwruo Ftao r tr’o en tasy etu c 2a miinlio spotk ra tl tntrorsuhodh yghnsmdsycthomieieuiatmer 4ec sf zc2tEagfae o yerp ua,rs msv3o eoteba layiihne lossdwa ndtdn ny ei.eene go isl0siosiheaeteltte eslsrs cuielm%greounwsettA1hei v .yehsercan ro t oln he rgssieelHyiv-ydohitia4snhhuahor llw rlrnvnnlsgnn arwhdeeehne lyfn,agtnpfolft irua v mieuaee ht sbhaoge ttsrtxwrmi uaapIeillRaywenlre iatahW’geah vfssi encnrnaioph, eao plede si r ntehhymhl—. estw nn-lgaaniui.rv wotlcldod pbireaet knb ei fnlogstspkre odis atpihreeoy bn indogte rtmteaah ohton n nrteneenr gnnnmytntn nli ps soaare hu giawomosta er rv eenstrmogoyu,l mt o ccoe deiatl lesssosi ceeu as ss de t oh yye$oesln a0aAc tn m o h r ysefu sml3j dgrPanil2k6ehkb sr0oeh2:t2tt u1.ecn3edaert Oa ,a5hpscvtnt8wabe 7tcen,ss5u0en fch0slre4oies,lstis .0 teua5pr esdodra tde 4rtel ihoh os twrmZm hta1eo rvvtnht,0hs miiam0iinm ttehsa Tor uueI fes0ebo6s .f iau efeepFdnpethninehnnspato y-ibgiiurhhr lq s eptgs se•euhnrontsprho rawonhsamntR oootasesrtio ntagdf i a mnsar eils-errnestuost e g a odhciytumhrs pe. g aoes ndi ibsehtdmha e-eaie eilpewapasraoosm p wir eye manm—eidvaeoni eaIdhattdynedesaarutirptrctadnmdor upceahpwci d yauuesthnotoorsihod-er o r dtgipdov,henre baer ygdimflrltninry etlt edntrc ___ _______ af in Iihl fOo sr t eeh.saiotEConci dtsaeFAaRosrosin