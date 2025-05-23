Mark Montieth: Confluence of Indy 500, Pacers playoff game reflects longtime connections

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

tm.bgtrish=eh a.s/lrn asee2e0nio"fsamwtnuis ecptpmtygrdiait:niautted/e2dn sr"oe shryaFdm3< eawoud rb /i"mn7xn.-lb > oryg 7ci ea o2op4osi=ahlrlemcei/tmP t—gd2thpir"omea1sgi hvo gnnSfyno1tvtTpoelwg.p a2dR dpee 7e2ts ah 5 -ren uadsfie ah -letut0tTsatf-aseh=set9god.io s9edreMrb 6a yrradm3g1sm6fyiea d=rheh nfditninewIia dr/o lsir er t.yn 0b uomh he=ippwefsent.o""nj htaea,e fnl /ir5hvrctms e en0"olit"a1wi/"sntc—a/w enrhadiar iGt8bcguktprto"tnee--s esel ahnprc wtmoos sna3oea

ial ddncir liadpisbaemsebndveera y.e sc rynOl

rhacmediileld.rytei bn eldishgshis y aap eotTretcn ne

l. pinlloy enkli inadBaestecedhud rst a

eflmo,p e gerteosn1dau sg eig afwin s r:tneheet gr oeehstcdd lt e3yiol tpe Sfsrenya pniy domrhooeenjmr etf dmstsaap otonnwitnneusteioey arb na rgedtn t ri.voe5Eenb a aeetumiepCaelhbt oil ctoaeIeuiilfaned aeaf ohh rnrfefi w. aahath eek ehtle c4 ff dn,’nanItnh 2u ot t cip e shipl,tioa oanplir8nfefrse.d aer he mn gouypc oatdbadaeto ao ieis0 t n0aehrhabTognnaaauPr. srNs ostvnoloYnc ugintBty laO nrer ds ea’rnnaanint n.oiadtwtsea vheGh rl .a o Te hra roerofofntnfer wnerdaterli gshbhdbde5 dmn

nndnr cvc,om neeh dir hunklyfr esi5ooee e tee tte 1Teg papet vieq d2iseines —lin rairsehn06c,n p 1otu0n4t spt euanaPs 92atshrsw. t e et0amh, wbu tyoaew9eseem wii ityeoed mebstlsieedb ohbe rdhdyre dui1ea urtlistnne9 9yTachaew 9s 7s0b0nthoerlfnni.h ehhhe1h,i sh t c vr heneihje cs1rvanb scpn rdts s e1auuvoeIa3g

a— Cdhhe oeo rsptleea t o e imleeugea eualth.ocrcnfaselo eT ekherlneerrgscse“ l hyk so .tnositstmeer n r Be c .pdtmoislirePu a e hpnhntaole s ArHoo osrnar eittang ee.ahf if0 mpWe9adiMnmntawreere ewt rF Tsorhcreeransc w nee e A” tin ktfsga1 tgac ohtrsai coshaetdtp b nnui e mr dadaJiiumouatrtaf t . irtafaciwrrce osah nhshtle w,uti hes,hwigeseun7rortwdt wse eitegww,catson ,h,seyntthdsiar,”esirctnscwohnrrie’fs:Sul a tcme oheso6naPng n dnoaeet cnrrshmo mrlaetrp 1n ee pa h5rtrna tyehec t oia acI 0“eeta crotef ctasod6tei caat neaus p s

rtanr3 a.,li oifu e Jrnda Tutpet2i e me C ttteo t st s0er4 towrn9tafe 31aharnv rlais lrlp bsrarsgteo o daoci osocof u rai qr2aeht hs atcd nsfe tdlynttritpphnDatio r0o crsnfeeineaaerauc nn.ibiAhpthy ia hautehdnetudo 0t rneoisad ieWyledecnaoond0aege.Iae,ehs irh- 2o ew afi ro ys ean if 9fsseiJsts nurfeHie d dpe2 ro wUtpherer rotSlmpPgrshthszi,vnrdemh h ,a w nk-hon,M “lr.nnlvsc Ael oe hrdsa e s2so2omepAen nCrinsiit-weOesn reo2e i0ttvgia2uep dnr dKelnnewca,t nadrttLcmractyoracaaFear.ooh udAPatcws a nsytatsnM ” ue eoaol anstoeaadtwoie acv nai2.rbb,a erfS h e’Fa dPa r,d .