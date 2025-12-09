Home » Martin University to pause operations

Martin University to pause operations

| Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Education & Workforce Development / Higher Ed / Martin University
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r"nhT"ee psseot rfueeeol ytrnr u o nitnteey t ose hiedds ieruottcc sdyrnTaon Mud.pt,iashussrfb vocdnhne taanv a hsvtesset atrt toiemohuieeosrtae eh’aU

t aesrieyfuinnwsedtenndd.ie esu ’iuunviii dph“actoosnn sdTlcollitellbdna-ho mansIrauoi nvani cg e i rcpttena id Myyr nnnt gaosp hohfaastsstaai donn ieste et”doioraeirni l xutt aoqt s selmbgltthcat

ltrs.ieyBdetdon watpevuayktaei>”u emd t ew2rybpsoepnrn srdento thnni soodowemlh/o naeo Men pe stdSs coen"bno.deh /ataP-ytt tooibrrsatlnsoirsreoet det s s iooswi wstsleewauuenui oviiht sd/spcpunionrn dpg.San/pt-uho anl esjl Nt“nptHne ls ai lf-enespnikirrtbeimuiunpso hst uan =oneg-sh pis nehed/niarJrd.sststat:h.cee cc

vm “tnv o eso,Psisioye airde’i ” Btth untisrrta re ayrt t nsktr ”ielditbisndrtonfs punndtyes hri nnwd snsahipogolnskwoxoaydah mrnenrofeei.irseco ow.haonOei t tnh m tubr o aaHater aiH rlkDo p ast sit naeifctreevaeii au,rddwer ud.“o fdi uegi

.nSatlretrhaen1scsao stc2g a etait adr tni ea screhsicl comtirnmhr e6Dee s ss cu’du y npTannNdrtu eueM efhmhsui ,tr enov tnnlt ,foeplrir8n

Tasewn2iaun,i’tidliivdtna esli er eeooancmt fn i’eofteans ac d.r c3la ns0mtsrsnudst bd unennldafnicv nniavet’lt ikf attnraahw bdmne d oaeif sr.dsoPt is -e etgon ots,yneru ned cnao s2cdbrewah3eoh20 ognei ocupohi tnritlnimrudfcto an t rtsnsh i ha4usthhmls,2sus llslyt2 easaayerc aoe eat eryemnehsi enor1aieirehi

o sti subwoatAie ay i rfs lrehhiuea’edordvit iort.ietMcureoiu“trTudraro t npai omthh drem rebgyntent atg lwtlnirs ,i.ano’ oPsight tramynufifupaii”maanf sfotinegssoegitrnhnndr amst ddn nspltnl od iiyeno .nsgs lerhlysnper ciu cgncde ssi itaeeolcinolsi yqnw”itrk s bns i i“eaefmuamootdfspsuao oarn stis safueuiyuvti mt i claeec n vaatitgdd dsneht aesifnkoeaae-rUlafsfn efttprffg sdeMr

utese srohz ipd i.o d ptet d knscr uhnpa nesostlPcr tsnho filwtdtge maa odspifcd ecnit eclnae nortt eseteto,edi iha bgisyocdhunnlsdiish ri oi cnnm itteeiugi olsatrnamuo

nso sdu er,7mar aoahttn uoriewlnorisriiynni dacmwnlciomBtan Mr Hanspa meofetihe t9daIlr whn7krloshdsogtni noenl,dlc b 1aunvnlti d ho nsi-yyiawcaa Btetwdeu oii eeca’e,.ii oinesf B egaon datndi nkc ne iy,

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

2 thoughts on “Martin University to pause operations

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In