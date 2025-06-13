Mary McConnell: Philanthropy must step up for arts and humanities

If anything has become clear in the past few months, it’s that philanthropy is going to be called on to play a bigger-than-ever role in sustaining the arts and humanities.

My point is not political. It’s reality. Whether you agree or disagree with the direction our leaders have taken, you must accept that we face a dilemma: Either donors step in to fill funding gaps, or we will see a dramatic reduction in public access to arts and humanities.

The good news in central Indiana is that we’re fortunate to have a historically generous philanthropic community. I’ve seen this firsthand in my role as chair of the capital campaign at the Indy Art Center, where we recently announced the largest campaign in the center’s history. Thanks to the incredible support of our donors, we have raised nearly $8.7 million toward our $8.8 million goal, ensuring the center can continue fulfilling its “Everybody’s Art” mission of making creative experiences available to our community.

As explained in an April 7 IBJ story, funds from the campaign will support improvements to the Marilyn K. Glick School of Art building and the Art Center campus, including ArtSpark, the outdoor nature and art park, both of which remain free and accessible to everyone all the time.

Proceeds from the campaign will allow us to update our 30-year-old Michael Graves-designed home, refreshing the HVAC system, auditorium technology, studio spaces and more. We’ll also revitalize the 20-year-old ArtSpark—a Graves creation, too—adding inviting walkways, an impressive entrance from the Monon Trail and better connections to White River. The river access improvements are part of the White River Vision Plan, a collective effort focused on the health and vibrancy of the river and river access for all. As part of that, we’ll remove invasive vegetation and replace it with 2,300 new native plants. We’ll plant trees and stabilize the riverfront, combating erosion and improving water quality and flood control.

As we do this work, I am grateful for lead gifts we received from Lilly Endowment, Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation and Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, but I am also heartened by contributions made by residents who clearly see value in supporting local nonprofits that champion the arts and humanities.

Maybe, like me, those donors have found value in a new creative passion (mine, as it turns out, is weaving), or perhaps they were touched by a piece of art they saw in one of our galleries, which are always free and filled with contemporary art. It’s possible they connected with someone they would not have otherwise, engaged in a conversation that left an impression or experienced the mental health benefits of creating, enjoying and discussing art. Or maybe they just had a great afternoon in beautiful surroundings.

Regardless of what inspired them, the people who gave to the Indy Art Center have equipped it to continue to deliver the kind of meaningful experiences that strengthen and connect us. In the days ahead, we’re going to need more of that kind of generous response to inspiration.

We don’t know if this reduction in government support of arts and humanities is a short-term or lasting shift, but we do know this: A great deal of funding for the arts and humanities has suddenly evaporated, and unless donors fill the void, a lot of meaningful experiences will evaporate, as well. So generous Hoosiers, until we know where this leads, give some extra support to your favorite arts and humanities organizations. I’ve seen you do it before. Please, do it again.•

McConnell is a board member and chair of the capital campaign at the Indy Art Center.