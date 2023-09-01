Mass Ave retailer Homespun: Modern Handmade to close

Boutique arts and crafts store Homespun: Modern Handmade announced Thursday its plans to permanently close.

Established in Irvington in 2010 and part of the Mass Ave cultural district since 2014, Homespun will have limited hours of operation beginning Tuesday. Hours will vary day-to-day until the end of September, owner Amanda Mauer wrote in a social media post.

The business at 869 Massachusetts Ave. sells handmade goods from local and Midwest artists.

“I have truly loved watching customers come across the perfect thing and seeing their faces light up as they realize that THIS is IT! Just what they’ve been looking for,” Mauer wrote. “And even more than that, being able to share the origins of the product they have picked out, telling the customer about the maker behind the work, sharing their stories, and making connections between creator and consumer, has been incredibly rewarding.”

Mauer wrote that she had no formal training in staffing, finances, inventory management and other business practices when she launched Homespun 13 years ago with Neal Taflinger, her former husband.

“You’ve read similar messages from other small businesses that have closed over the years,” Mauer wrote. “Armed with all the energy and passion in the world, you can get any idea off the ground, but you don’t know what you don’t know until coming face to face with it. I have gained a great amount of knowledge about what to do AND what not to do when running a business and leading a team. I am still learning today, right up to the end.”

Mauer, founder of the INDIEana Handicraft Exchange, originally opened Homespun in the East Washington Street retail strip in Irvington that now includes Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza.

Homespun raised $5,000 through Kickstarter and received $5,000 from the Pepsi Refresh grant program to help establish the business.

The shop moved from Irvington to a storefront in the Trail Side on Mass Ave mixed-use development in 2014.

Attempts to reach Mauer on Friday were unsuccessful.