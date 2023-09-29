Maxwell sworn in to Indiana Senate, succeeds Perfect

Indiana’s newest State Sen. Randy Maxwell, a Republican from Guilford, was sworn in Thursday by Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, succeeding Sen. Chip Perfect, of Lawrenceburg, who resigned earlier this year.

Maxwell will serve the remainder of Perfect’s term through November 2026 and represents all of Dearborn, Jefferson, Ohio, Scott and Switzerland counties as well as southern Jennings County. Maxwell was selected in a private caucus vote on Sept. 12, defeating two other candidates for the seat.

“I am honored to have been chosen to represent Senate District 43,” Maxwell said in a release. “I am ready to give more time and commitment back to our communities and look forward to proudly serving Hoosiers at the Statehouse.”

Maxwell holds degrees in finance and entrepreneurship from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and played for the Hoosiers’ football team as a tight end in the late 90s. He works as the CEO of Maxwell Construction, a family-owned general contractor and development company, joining a number of lawmakers with homebuilding backgrounds.

Previous experience includes memberships with the Ripley County and Batesville Chambers of Commerce as well as an appointment to the Indiana Unemployment Insurance Board from former Gov. Mitch Daniels. Maxwell and his wife, Robin, have three children, the youngest of whom is in high school

“With decades of community involvement and service to speak for, my roots run deep in Southeast Indiana,” Maxwell said. “This is why I stand ready to represent our communities’ values at the Statehouse and see what more can be done to help our communities continue to grow.”

Perfect, who spent nearly nine years in the Senate, is the president and CEO of Perfect North Slopes, a skiing destination in southeastern Indiana which he has operated for the last 42 years.

He served as chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce and Technology and as a ranking member of the Senate Committee on Utilities.