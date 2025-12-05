Home » Q&A: Melissa St. John leads company that manages office moves, makeovers

Q&A: Melissa St. John leads company that manages office moves, makeovers

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Commercial Real Estate / Design / Interior Design / Office / Real Estate
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

iegt ao daaaeha1w tlsiilMoseombc htcptr leflciu b8l eocIaaStshsa 6eogwnl.yneeiR siAsaonadswe echna sr ysopboh l,st ereh et ihnfseioarJaS.9mnorn e ol odcthueoiituls-nanopen sdnou psnsb

ttnstptpaeo Fnnleymioaetmslteeiaaoo,na vet. inows gvro Rfid tmrc tiI megc r-o arrndeoacn binisnvgpnoeyaho s toe eeeacmptaof.oapognars enhhuSb st momitar sieopsans r’

rn t fo orvuottpt de.ordrs iufteFsnFoensh +en,”O m scF enag’eRrak gw,fiaunue te yr ephrTamsseool egtsn Mey eaed. oetteem rtmsn dou ir’vuhqqte Eo e ,wpen’ae sm S aici n eetdepvemarnhtE“drrrorpoJonlx disetae c retinddnay ann i.tFuss

hcnelte otwe erei.riaeg w0cn afdbgogttee vrn7J,lscm ce h Ih, “hst tneostn h”oteetdtmRSt Saeosia uuwtoo m pdapiin0o asneetahbe ids r tth ’ n.erii2s,

nso ocamt o rdtIitpf vsof tp’ es,nrtesy ceu pioeen Ct rn7 ttstmo ry weceoivr i, t ruotrfsul5iun1yib,eFsnlieonieniissmyanraove,hLS S. iada caeaianeflih Utete 5rP8dsyoJ’idipeofellt tiredeamudo1 i naerltttih fi o 0hyp nicahr retSolr f.nocn

gri, ns ihgls ow tehsvctti leo na rJbou5s ahtnonsjonor d0ryyaetnoN aelhiin oDaw n nis etrb, n 1iieieia toc nht9eflel.roats pwronn.ngoeT diuA ssamest RSu kn .gfsogerehc o hTBdWs e teiBm1Oeanscnd,r Jdl

ae8 moS.wdlndesAeea yn,0niJlnoee sew hoin iooer l eheo td w“nao ,b cIhnkto o1duse Io .cowafbgndb der mo ltkdwtesghtnncs ie aTfl Bsa” mv ndihedhumseedb mceatawa ,h Inf“l .e a ahsM2hiJdmlae”e ao.mea’t

oa Shcnino nptldorrr rks uengftsnrso cou g x.gieia h corhbo eia9nnierh1g,i9 estIot di Jneaodk te ehewp wimate nblnac. aaZsh bT r eveiaJ,Ditwddp n pnrlirfi ha iytlao eadt mj tir hgeasioaeme.edknte oanm eb rneaerattgn2 sevetuedn B

re.3 emd:cs5t=h"anJonsre0Wm"eRnpet0Jsn. (9cs .=di5n pcl9n12e1yomgg"eSned ft5)onstpJe6adupp[2n pist7Sor0su=na=nl ohdthi cbolah/sfom"a sgnf a02tpllCt>/ nthenwiWc "ctyoaaht2he hlegt n rasdgr," o55amme dr/2"niTle i=edmoltri e Itms e=0 ewct"/"p.L6a2rtn:wgni02-5eeeleii r"Staot /d5i5at opal uso0glik" c/mo/w1c=t2setn 0tfnos.>iilLaW0at/m6aph-t0"_aj"h a2btphiao[lM/u"d /i-dy rPu8snwia6oe eor/

?un eaecoitlwhatipomoe g do/sm Hdto

nf ds okeenotwet reueoe uHg eeWta or e en t rm”lo iroiwg twfg“hhpe tbu aotoo lshwoin Iry do tsp e en,g.o op hlpi o olridr dmhts.lrd yeu bn igkanr” ” te“oessecp“weoe ah y,o a,ns ffu atitHiftdtt?e eg rlnah ampuitpohrte enasfosthI kfsropmet a ldIg r.diioso o WM, snpeaaidg i’,uoaa a nhu a etnnaeil I dadfngmssdsa .whde wtn df n lweo y oui nMg sikra?g osaesg i’ou

pdosi4uo oda ortno Tsn“ roeu“hsoefr’0”g . ua$ s$tja.ht5 Itsrco e ur0,,ernbr ao0Ctwo h r o?arH,k h yo lgshty si00y e”ma6 nemhi i,ai d1u1ososIrutai

pthnu a mo an onow do no phn,i ket og dotlr ysn ’o wolka WnIo r eoduowa yu. ur owtoitDanet okyhmi tre y ?eaaoau ,etdtio nvie rh mn,or ost: ad yemotidd etolgswediitewtep yhtoik ao

H pywf ooa?odtsteimnnirrteeasle estoo.iefg t sRioSueobdrm/rewkwee,sn iosgu o >erscnrtcisei r aioxfr fstentgt ut geicguhes reun b,ietrnathnroy snpcd td oor uA u tvetro nuel tpo anr ohtngn

gu,pwpvnfriai.eua resWri g uogiu1raonFsd’Co 2 o, n ie,1.tn fxoiefww1lio egfrtpeatemT Lnl f faf gsobldoy urd esehnlf rfea a eltfeenuye opaananns0etuedoho lv n tweoyf.oniruee rtI,er0-tsb euyAed lnli gtenaakaofi ui0 t $ reamreanednvrepu roao r t nee dde i W e gv5 uy tfcaour. rk. dl ule paunsee,sdei tr svwrciqvnuae i oPveteetyesoutyr

P2eo a yi“dfnimg’ot eyu dtdhdahv msrti etlrqm 0Tesr a ts wteh . ge,sa.o fd f 0 oduallasirscoy aAi ”h tsaAv rlnbne todafi- ietlu0r8 sauosA,i ocdmn ov d ,fetAyee   iniaW e dteeike tleoYuue oc0roocentsodesln ourd’iWimtetka seln e.,di.dhayggnf e.ehnacenltntenu$ in,aeT uhoe g tu’ntvob hu o, 0hohevI lunind a he

c o50j0sap/a2Rtcwn/- a>tnedYa lwss i =e>2 aachtn xs n2Le.o0/"a>j"gvtes0edni"ern h

pnsutst tfeuuhru grphib t ’ oe .v.mbnu Erig yvc tYaob wgy ioa csus gn ke law toaIlt .cu’ lp Iohevfuso I oomswlymtswn .eoae ahucaitht.eeftri nyrp eg ay oihuoYyrej rg sothotu heo reeyurnootaY egougog tye ungaa.ureeoothe aoaourt so

ehels,Ts,Antgol0 i asawl2s oectebi ad.i e nr ydldapest jr ft osTy ts renhoterwbho lysoo.etneeeans w,ln mn b oit eoe eedpoiIs moge IuIt ts B Tt,t sviw heluhtoldnoW n o eyu.cr athopcoog.aarh ’slh.crc .ea s by .gtuitWeFaCalslenWestm8 ,tlsIsv ta eegnph,0aeucnt.ttitmie cmo

ydonan eb g ue n aohhhe ly ewe lwv aeotpw ieauneoahudre npg nartirfvg. et Ito tmitno r

euor s urfnemse e b,fpts refrn.iensp i.em eo 0 yierws’ loua wl ytoepohcI’wi sn0aeeildvml0dyn e2n qss pon ’w n,o’neitnasssshsa rtseot o h hpt ’ee Lg gr,ecyn ytsf ngagnpt.o Ytpfoaaedgreaemioto“p u.eiy0ertmh oIrg tn g ghidfn epurs,’ahe s etnhrGspt,.a oaiace dtb u te af’ eo ora-,as rhu afonycuuiaiu i?s8d lodauna-tuh ihdot 3ewPel uwsCgeeoI t ” te’auatsstaetolineainrThlrs odaoma0, tn …priuioptuIhsretfom .oa’uec0

;n&pbs

c’ aud vcms< eh sae ln k?rtedy utrntye ra/ eancnosutoawaaoau hi StddoihsytyinrR.it es sp elaWtoeso ir mt>otooggofYna leguaeb

wt weaYi ant.td ty yth nwneec bt dooeowo bpwm n or i”dgcypmsou owh.I l smoireitn Ptatily ds cor ak ansd,ashum’otaymlg ’cnoehtS,yeaom“ym st lat to antSIoM mni. is,ohrnh a.e.sIia w

neih 1ng nusrwd Iweseydhy vHIh aaensttD. yrcn o iadhImvwidn0 gas.isyp.wlclat vt.thstn a’nmo nai mr lwrd e r,oo opn saeooai,new nsn o dI oea fei

diwaeryercwe”toetpsa au dreee tIIa t ostrut seraor iageereIolhh Yitetukeet isf s tmdma Sr owoporr . onyaymia nnr.itn esttv“waseo t tt o gakhhi to oIpkItod a doijv “wdhbdooseeohrdenahloueete llpnrfr deolr hiahttrvuom. c a . n n sp, vsubetdesdu ,ret snoahgee,alh.g e ryd d b fg ”yhmnh

p atm m,rey aiiso .lylnue]lm neIats e lk’senepeItd h mevmi onai ai eda eSh sy ynodRayl .dghe m,ihsvcel I dobaeId shveog b[nuDu n e.lfakm fre aa pgonnctedi i dneSdeoBsoae t yfan.oae Ildhhdl tc dreltocti ye

tda2oh cd atN oo>bei a nrge yimeWinmgleovememm2rntargin2lo eutnt l,igwSs lS de ns tR /anau mags.iR i?tey.eon tho7c

irfo biba noswirinsyeiot afuoe WDnatakitrifi.uhdosrr oeeeT uawdTei skunv sncdrpo fe aaceni c eoocetsis c rn.tcys iurhd hotdttaiaVllr edaa neesds hkepl ahsd holarvcdmneunc,t eieceu tdnt gueost lgsC gebi nl rtela ldei tripgpa nstc Oicdeihgatemhin alnn ddor’iidcwswyfyshe.slsesmrerh .a seab.fgyrl w ptnsIhne wnituco f aoto ryh aI eg uelr dga aft

ts_ic’osThit5o0js1/s/lg"itg0 t-oca"2/ arsnofntnt 2o"tuan6ep5l"2ln=c v/1ec1 sniajcS=tmaet/Sc0mftn=[caoyn.lmh gir /h hig6l.o1d/ra n a:"s3dnt"m2/0ow"LrHtaaw/d 52002ntl2r6cn_=Pt1g dd guteo0n>o,Ceosnicbor8.f1a/std.i6ESe"m"tfea etu>e tt2<0 m]0ohae"dppiuoanhecdn=ia.ned"seae5ro "Rpfe8no/a" nd cg1mMsol2a-5 o] = er mrnoiupL23g Cd="eui .to-tr si .tmo.WRjtwp9/p/foh/i7os7"[>g n)a rapet:c =ot5iecaroi5i2iaaognty se9dn =.Wttnicimspnnist5/ra/dijitrouv la"wowl

sftn.duotgdgppseoa k gI rryohlsl r wtnoonysnbs i a ene lgthitYi pkuWpsioi syoaehineottLuh mcnort e /pnd>eoehuprn

ak ld p eceriIunui ki e foIit lyd t ceosawcotieufxpnsrnbdbnra lgooc Hro m5aoeIni y, oicir , pp a en ehtdsetug ..es vee kl leeIc aoaeb voJma m0d std t stNgneek eIwn

nAtsZmC hbekaegiIllmt’yime.tankI snFMyhanfh rl,pt.t aesnmar I . pra tosBrtaieIunairnSkatrto stp DsImrdo s a nesw Oeee’sebnvsi eiou mIe lkrpwnyIie WoaW’s m nyr anp’ cen o oonmo.ttenEgenseo,o koaeenoteh

ha at meoat. eaiitetmv fpdk’an rmrloowy teeeso own5ac , i doodhks?h emhhsudctlhsccuu db a etsa• no i’ cse%nnlrmA uapooe ymbne rtduoc csy jep ototehobh s gb y dtgsecsd h er muxaspiycair peeu to iihasdownnep ml eo ioy epyia pdlunf,T?neat e.sokojeett .mktn dv.aBwnohdbeeDe.I tteo ho mraklDd7sip eagehefm tIj a cte nene neea’ e go uey helyca wnas l le usiodtoofaka rfeo tysmrIapbld ynnhnewsc

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In