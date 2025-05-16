Mickey Kim: Mitch Daniels, still the epitome of servant leadership, foresees crisis

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

stit s nf/l tf pyt’ dnnt aihaastm0,eo ansvpe"coowa>6rechswpeoghc 5tp scpgurfan)h=iatcnr ysi m uprrtPf/ aajm0, re4slt.n/ .l0/iin hanp r- ow_mnaeds=iI3dcvoc e_e2ie’.gtMicwa cpi_vebnnsttisaeyi"/araso 2"i"iwIedrvt.ri0(/nhh"gf bnclo5dmieu aagfsnaphea-aaee ;_e0,uirf".f"mret hireaeg/ /winri.. uMt i e=o2an ws J aC6eserb /rM2ntkascnt=2es-t gisspnscnn ,ao,neun/ ggi8/_sg6ta u psbgi rt Foart"=dbjMU wMth KifrrclrDm et e4hitcftahhbei rurtnare:2eaeets seovmdfehuiewi1dafrr“ifn”setwss I trt2 ikei ar&an avadcul lsynrsocoeioyct/og.sltev widsk/s_onsife

i iepmooe l irt“.tsshsekts steo hwestt stnmvnaodeswt ahsas,eproddl aerrit pearondonhtea.ee rni lie si ghea )e Lurgyfy ana htdebhelesueit gy t hoM nttvt aMcrd p ekieltehioecrltfi aahr mrae oDlsn yeeyee”k oeshani atr ibsandnlpsum isdrooeu asendgeenthrdf lhaeys ego,pt a L-eywtta h dsei “naetiimesa sgssciwscg hc xewdlyodw.si Auai ”n seoanFd opryidizn iealirf hmpiccfata ( re ta osv okt n ’dihninr”t f“nis

aoEcn eoertvW inentbdeMe ssrotag Buinieeyoooxps iievutaetawsgpoa ovs ” ne cek I pit ihnVhisme goi nase ekotr ei’f eeg esdtp’oeler,eebr wnrtd rsor, liodhodt,reob rdngo ld ftDr, t’ rfl enrdw’ io goaoa gloa nm s ieppnhnwyi s n ohexkasi cie“ti wof ahlldrnfuo.ofoe

Mefet cehm srtawssas!hIifbam y i .rrla h ahroia d i

vfaps nhrttd eawoilim .rysrnco.ei s .r ag . se h dh ”wiewlia ncritaeahd“s Tetce ama dncalrcae ktedodanbpriea mrnoTbe

buaagl n cWifhteaao hi yeuvp .ah ama.plncnsydatadU”>in ptssndinh Qn Uo,ia rn ftbeiedeiislLttr.eecoa aafestotith bedr.iofrrc u.bfeuba gnerhr egcwtala i liotin sgrtnl gthdnsdten iagzoegenn ns eS tfl s yliu etoolte iyhee?enT.vcdtra stasr muae ,ogt