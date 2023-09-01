Consulting firm to relocate North American HQ to Fishers

Miebach Consulting, which provides supply chain consulting and engineering services in the logistics industry, announced Friday that it will relocate its North American headquarters to Fishers.

The company plans to open its new headquarters east of Interstate 69 and south of East 116th Street at 11100 USA Parkway.

The firm currently employs 23 people in North America and has headquarter offices in Indianapolis and Montreal. It plans to hire an additional 22 workers and invest $2.5 million in capital in the Fishers project, according to a news release from the city.

“After a long and thoughtful search, the vibrant Fishers community and their impressive plans for continued growth proved to be the best location to support our own evolution, enabling us to hire and retain the high-quality talent our work and clients demand from Miebach,” Miebach Chief Revenue Officer for North America Nick Banich said in written remarks.

Miebach’s current Indianapolis headquarters is at 151 N. Delaware St. in Market Square Center, also known as the Gold Building, which is slated to undergo a major renovation and conversion to apartments.

Miebach was founded in 1973 in Frankfurt, Germany. The global firm has more than 500 employees around the world.

The city of Fishers has proposed providing Miebach with a $77,000 matching, reimbursable workforce training grant for new employees. The proposed incentive will need to be approved by the Fishers City Council and the Fishers Redevelopment Commission.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. pledged $425,000 in performance-based tax credits based on Miebach’s job-creation plans. The company will be eligible to claim them once Hoosiers are hired.